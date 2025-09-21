Tech Climbs in National Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football climbed two spots in both national polls in the Week 5 top-25 rankings that were announced on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 16 nationally in this week’s Associated Press poll and No. 17 in the US LBM coaches poll.

Georgia Tech’s two-spot rise comes after a convincing 45-24 win over Temple on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. With the win, the Yellow Jackets moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in the last 55 seasons.

The Jackets made their 2025 debut in the national rankings last week, when they came in at No 18 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches poll. They are now nationally ranked in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2015, when they were ranked for the first four weeks of the season.

Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) puts its perfect record on the line next Saturday when it travels to Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC) for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.

After the trip to Wake and a bye week, the Jackets will return home on Saturday, Oct. 11 to face Virginia Tech (kickoff time TBA). Tickets for the Hall of Fame Weekend game are still available and can be purchased HERE.

