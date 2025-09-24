Fusile Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive lineman Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.) is a semifinalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, presented annually by the National Football Foundation.

Fusile, a redshirt senior and civil engineering major, has started 30-consecutive games at left guard for No. 16/17-ranked Georgia Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC). He is part of one of the nation’s top offensive lines, which paves the way for a Yellow Jackets offense that ranks among the national leaders in total offense (492.3 yards per game), scoring (38.8 points per game), rushing (249.3 ypg) and fewest sacks allowed (0.75 pg).

In the classroom, Fusile is a Dean’s List student. He recently drew high praise for his work as part of group that designed a retaining wall for a geotechnical engineering course.

Fusile was named to the all-ACC academic team in 2024 in recognition of his performances on the field and in the classroom. Voted a permanent team captain by his teammates in 2023, Fusile is also a three-time nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes college football’s best player that began his career as a walk-on.

Celebrating its 36th year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The National Football Foundation will whittle the list of semifinalists to 12-16 finalists on Oct. 22, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The winner of the 2025 Campbell Trophy, whose postgraduate scholarship will be increased to $25,000, will be announced at the NFF’s annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Fusile and the Yellow Jackets put their unbeaten record on the line on Saturday at Wake Forest (noon – ESPN). The Jackets return home on Oct. 11 when they square off with ACC rival Virginia Tech (kickoff time is expected to be announced on Monday, Sept. 29). Tickets for Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame Weekend tilt with the Hokies are still available and can be purchased HERE.

