The Last Word Before Game 12 vs. Georgia

Georgia Tech Football vs. Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 30 · 12 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TV: ABC | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Dan Orlovsky
Sideline Reporter: Allison Williams
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 135 / XM 194| Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
DID YOU KNOW?
The Georgia Tech-Georgia series is one of major college football’s oldest and most-played rivalries. Only 12 NCAA Division I FBS rivalries began before Georgia Tech and Georgia played for the first time in 1893 and only 17 FBS rivalries have been played more often than the 113 previous editions of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”
