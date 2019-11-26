19th-Annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Begins

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) kicks off its 19th-annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 30. Donations will be accepted at Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia (12 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium) as well as at on Dec. 7 at men’s basketball vs. Syracuse (12 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion) and Dec. 15 at women’s basketball vs. ETSU (2 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion).

19th ANNUAL MICHAEL ISENHOUR TOY DRIVE

Primarily benefitting Atlanta Children’s Shelter

New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations (make checks payable to Georgia Tech Athletic Association) will be collected by the Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board at the following:

Date Time Event Venue Saturday, Nov. 30 12 p.m. Football vs. Georgia Bobby Dodd Stadium Saturday, Dec. 7 12 p.m. Men’s basketball vs. Syracuse McCamish Pavilion Sunday, Dec. 15 2 p.m. Women’s Basketball vs. ETSU McCamish Pavilion Weekdays: Monday, Dec. 2-Friday, Dec. 14 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk-up Donations Edge Athletic Center (150 Bobby Dodd Way NW)

Fans are asked to bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Monetary donations are also accepted (patrons wishing to make a monetary donation are asked to please make checks payable to “Georgia Tech Athletic Association”). Georgia Tech student-athletes will be stationed at gates prior to all three games to collect donations.

For fans that wish to make a donation but are unable to attend any of the events, collection bins will be available in the Edge Athletic Center on weekdays from Monday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Dec. 14 (donations can be made 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

Toys and monetary donations that are collected will be delivered to local children’s charities on Dec. 16, with the Atlanta Children’s Shelter serving as the primary beneficiary.