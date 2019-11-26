19th-Annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Begins

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) kicks off its 19th-annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 30. Donations will be accepted at Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia (12 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium) as well as at on Dec. 7 at men’s basketball vs. Syracuse (12 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion) and Dec. 15 at women’s basketball vs. ETSU (2 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion).
19th ANNUAL MICHAEL ISENHOUR TOY DRIVE
Primarily benefitting Atlanta Children’s Shelter
New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations (make checks payable to Georgia Tech Athletic Association) will be collected by the Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board at the following:
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Venue
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|12 p.m.
|Football vs. Georgia
|Bobby Dodd Stadium
|Saturday, Dec. 7
|12 p.m.
|Men’s basketball vs. Syracuse
|McCamish Pavilion
|Sunday, Dec. 15
|2 p.m.
|Women’s Basketball vs. ETSU
|McCamish Pavilion
|Weekdays: Monday, Dec. 2-Friday, Dec. 14
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Walk-up Donations
|Edge Athletic Center (150 Bobby Dodd Way NW)
Fans are asked to bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Monetary donations are also accepted (patrons wishing to make a monetary donation are asked to please make checks payable to “Georgia Tech Athletic Association”). Georgia Tech student-athletes will be stationed at gates prior to all three games to collect donations.
For fans that wish to make a donation but are unable to attend any of the events, collection bins will be available in the Edge Athletic Center on weekdays from Monday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Dec. 14 (donations can be made 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).
Toys and monetary donations that are collected will be delivered to local children’s charities on Dec. 16, with the Atlanta Children’s Shelter serving as the primary beneficiary.
VIDEO: 2018 Michael Isenhour Toy Drive
The toy drive was founded in 2001 by Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Michael Isenhour, whose inspiration was to assist families impacted by 9/11. Isenhour, who was battling leukemia when he started the toy drive, lost his battle with the disease in 2002. SAAB renamed the toy drive in his honor in order to create an enduring legacy in memory of their fellow student-athlete.
Each year, the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive has produced record donations. This year’s goals are 2,500 toys and $10,000 in monetary donations.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.