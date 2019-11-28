ProJackets Football Report: Week 12

THE FLATS — After seeing intermittent playing time through the middle of the season, Broncos defensive end and #ProJacket Adam Gotsis has exploded over the last three weeks for nine tackles, leading the way as the NFL reaches Week 12.

Prior to missing five-straight games, Gotsis had recorded just five tackles in limited chances. But against Buffalo on Sunday, Gotsis hauled down five defenders, including four solo, despite Denver’s loss. For the second-straight week, the defensive end also had quick hands to pick up his second defended pass of the year as well.

Also picking up five tackles in Week 12 was Broncos’ linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. Alongside another former Yellow Jacket, Attaochu recorded five solo tackles in the 30-2 setback on the road, his most of the season.

As the Jets continue to figure things out this season, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been the locker room’s biggest leader and proponent of coach Adam Gase’s offense. As Thomas hauled in two catches for 22 yards last Sunday, New York picked up its third-straight win. During the win streak, Thomas has caught 12 passes for 154 yards.

On the flipside of the Jets’ 34-3 win over the Raiders on Sunday was tight end Darren Waller. Oakland had its three-game winning streak snapped as it headed out on the road. In the game, Waller hauled in three receptions for 41 yards to eclipse the 700-yard receiving mark for the season. Waller continues to shine as a tremendous story for both the Raiders and the NFL, planning to finally take in the real essence of Thanksgiving now that he has “reasons why I’m living the way I’m living.”

New England offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped the Patriots reach their 10th win of the season, taking down the Cowboys in a sloppy, weather-affected affair on Sunday in Foxborough. With Mason at the line, the Pats rushed for 109 key yards and passed for 181.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.