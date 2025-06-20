Rivers, Rutledge Named Preseason All-America by Phil Steele

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers (Chattanooga, Tenn./McCallie School) and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) have both been named second-team preseason all-Americans by Phil Steele College Football Preview. Rivers, a graduate transfer from Florida International, caught 62 passes for 1,162 yards (18.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt junior at FIU last season. He became the first Associated Press all-American in FIU history when he received third-team recognition in 2024, and was also a first-team all-Conference USA honoree. Rutledge is also coming off an all-America campaign, having received first-team honors from Sports Info Solutions as a junior in 2024. He earned the recognition on the strength of ranking in the top 10 nationally among offensive linemen in SIS’s Total Points metric, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking Total Points. In pass protection, the junior had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS. He also helped anchor a Georgia Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing offense (187.0 ypg).

In addition to their second-team all-America honors, Rivers and Rutledge were also among nine Jackets that earned preseason all-ACC recognition from Phil Steele: First Team

WR Eric Rivers (r-Sr., Chattanooga, Tenn./McCallie School)

OG Keylan Rutledge (Sr., Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.)

DL Jordan van den Berg (r-Sr., Johannesburg, South Africa/Providence Christian Academy (Ga.)) Second Team

RB Jamal Haynes (r-Sr., Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.)

LB Kyle Efford (r-Jr., Dacula, Ga./Dacula H.S.) Third Team

WR Malik Rutherford (r-Sr., Miami, Fla./Champagnat Catholic School) Fourth Team

QB Haynes King (r-Sr., Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.)

CB Ahmari Harvey (r-Sr., Tallahassee, Fla./Florida State University School)

P Marshall Nichols (Sr., Atlanta, Ga./Holy Innocents Episcopal School)