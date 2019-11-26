Jackets Ready for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Georgia Tech redshirt freshman QB James Graham has 11 touchdown passes this season, which is just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of 12, set by Shawn Jones in 1989. With 1,124 passing yards, Graham is the first Tech quarterback to throw for 1,000 yards in a single season since Justin Thomas (1,559 yds.) and first GT freshman to accomplish the feat since Reggie Ball in 2003 (1,996 yds.).

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech closes its season on Saturday when it hosts archrival Georgia for the 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• Georgia Tech comes into the season finale riding the momentum of a 28-26 win over NC State in its final Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season last Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead and, highlighted by a career-high-tying 141 rushing yards from sophomore running back Jordan Mason, racked up a season-high 395 yards of total offense in the victory.

• Two Jackets were named ACC Players of the Week following the triumph over NC State. Redshirt freshman Jordan Domineck (10 tackles, 1.5 TFL) was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham (241 yards of total offense, four total touchdowns) was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week in recognition of their performances in the win.

• The Georgia Tech-Georgia series is one of major college football’s oldest and most-played rivalries. Only 12 NCAA Division I FBS rivalries began before Georgia Tech and Georgia played for the first time in 1893 and only 17 FBS rivalries have been played more often than the 113 previous editions of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”

• Saturday is Senior Day for Georgia Tech, as it honors the eight seniors on its active roster (the second-fewest in NCAA Division I FBS) — DB Christian Campbell, TE Tyler Cooksey, RB Nathan Cottrell, TE Tyler Davis, DL Brentavious Glanton, WR Omahri Jarrett, OL Scott Morgan and OL Jared Southers.

