Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 42)

From The Flats is a weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 42 includes:

  • the Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College football booth tandem of Andy Demetra and Sean Bedford discussing Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate and Senior Day;
  • former Yellow Jacket and current Atlanta Airlines Terminals Corp. president and CEO Kofi Smith reflecting on his unforgettable Senior Day touchdown.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

