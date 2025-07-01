Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink comes up one stroke shy of his first senior major championship at the U.S. Senior Open Championship … Chesson Hadley goes low on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
CINK COMES UP SHORT IN HEAD-TO-HEAD BATTLE WITH HARRINGTON
Padraig Harrington’s decision when he walked down the 18th fairway Sunday was whether to play a safe approach and take a chance with the Broadmoor’s curling, curving greens, or be aggressive and not leave the putting to chance.
He picked the second option, knocked his shot to 8 feet, and the only big decision over the next few minutes was whether he should wait for the man he beat by one, Stewart Cink, to putt out before he tapped in to claim his second U.S. Senior Open title.
Harrington came out on top in a major that felt more like match play, parlaying the approach into an easy two-putt par to seal his second title over the last four years in senior golf’s most prestigious event.
Harrington shot 3-under 67 to finish at 11-under 209, edging Cink, who shot 68, on their fourth straight round in the same group.
After watching Harrington’s shot, Cink — trailing by one and playing 30 yards in front of him on the fairway — had to be perfect.
But his approach landed on the precipice of a ledge, then spun backward toward the middle of the green. It was exactly the kind of result Harrington had been hoping to avoid moments earlier. Cink’s ball didn’t come to rest until it was 35 feet away and his desperation birdie try missed to the right.
It doesn’t make losing any easier, though, and this was a heartbreaker for the 52-year-old Cink, whose major championship came at the 2009 British Open.
On a closing day that featured a basketball-like five lead changes and three ties, Cink had a pair of looks inside of 6 feet to even things on Nos. 16 and 17.
The one on 16 slid to the left, the one on 17 burned the edge and stayed right. Cink, who hit more greens over 72 holes than anyone (64), but downplayed the importance of that on this course, turned out to be right.
It really is putts that matter. Cink needed two more than Harrington on the fourth day of their showdown — the difference between winning and losing.
“It’s frustrating because I hit really good iron shots there to put myself in position to get up there and force Harrington to make a little bit more of a heroic finish than just pars,” Cink said. “But it wasn’t to be. I don’t know, that’s Broadmoor for you. I wish I could have those two putts over.”
Downhill… no trouble at all!
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Vince Whaley returned to action last weekend and turned in a solid performance, posting a 14-under-par 274 at Detroit Golf Club to tie for 32nd place at the Rocket Classic. After posting four rounds in the 60s, Whaley inched closer to the top 100 on the FedEx Cup points list, moving to no. 104 with five events remaining (not counting two overseas events, including the Open Championship).
Anders Albertson (-5) and Matt Kuchar (-4) missed the cut. They are in the field along with Whaley and Chesson Hadley (sponsor exemption) this week at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Chesson Hadley logged his best performance this season with a tie for 11th place at the Memorial Health Championship, posting scores of 69-68-65-62 for a 20-under-par total of 264. Currently toggling back and forth between starts on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, Hadley has made just six PGA Tour starts and made one cut, and this weekend made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut in five starts.
Ross Steelman tied for 48th place (-13), while Paul Haley II tied for 59th (-10) and Richy Werenski tied for 62nd (-9). Christo Lamprecht, the highest-ranked Yellow Jackets in tour points at 25th, missed the cut.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Despite two missed birdie opportunities at 16 and 17 Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stewart Cink could not have been more consistent over the course of the championship, firing rounds of 68-66-68-68 for a 10-under-par total of 270 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Cink has a victory and nine top-10 finishes in 12 events this year, has earned more than $1.3 million and sits No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
PGA TOUR AMERICAS
Chris Petefish, who has spent the past two years competing on the Korn Ferry Tour but lost his status, has earned a spot on PGA Tour Americas by finishing in the top 11 in the PGA Tour Americas qualifying school. He returns to action this week in the tour’s opening event on the North American swing at the Explore NB Open in Fredericton, New Brunswick.
Petefish tied for eighth place (6-under-par 282) last week at the Q-School event in Woodstock, Prince Edward Island in Canada.
*****
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale returned to action stateside in the LIV Golf event in Dallas (actually Maridoe Country Club in Carrollton, Texas). Tringale turned in his second top-10 finish of the year with a tie for ninth place at 4-under-par, while Ogletree (+8) tied for 40th. Ollie Schniederjans made his foirth appearance as a reserve and tied for 50th place (+12).
Tringale is currently in the Open Zone in the LIV Golf points standings (No. 32), while Ogletree remains in the Drop Zone segment at No. 50. Schniederjans is No. 57. Players in the Drop Zone at the end of the season face relegation out of the LIV Golf League.
LIV Leaderboard | LIV standings
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: John Deere Classic • July 3-6, 2025 • TPC Deere Run • Silvis, Ill. • Purse: $8.4M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: The Ascendant • July 10-13, 2025 • TPC Colorado • Berthoud, Colo. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: DICK’S Open • June 11-13, 2025 • En-Joie Golf Club • Endicott, N.Y. • Purse: $2.2M
- PGA Tour Americas: Explore NB Open • July 3-6, 2025 • Mactequac Golf Course • Fredericton, NB • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 3-6, 2025 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: Andalucia • July 11-13, 2025 • Real Club Valderrama • Andalucia, Spain
- GPro Tour: The River Championship • July 15-17, 2025 • Pete Dye River Course • Radford, Va.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Classic
missed cut
FedEx Cup ranking: 211
YTD earnings (PGAT): $30,782
KFT points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,067
Career earnings (PGAT): $587,687
Career earnings (KFT): $946,022
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
USGA
U.S. Senior Open
Runner-up (-10)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 2
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,788,982
Career earnings (Champions): $3,515,777
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 59
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,310
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
T-33 (+5)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 38
YTD earnings (Champions): $278,763
Career earnings (Champions): $931,972
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 10
YTD earnings: $13,485
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
T-11 (-20)
Korn Ferry Tour points ranking: 145
YTD earnings (KFT): $45,480
Career earnings (KFT): $1,127,909
FedEx Cup points ranking: 198
YTD earnings: $45,480
Career earnings: $12,397,606
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
T-59 (-10)
KFT Points ranking: 180
YTD earnings (KFT): $12,660
Career earnings (PGAT): $1,110,865
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Classic
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 135
YTD earnings: $636,429
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,864,786
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $166,537
Career earnings (KFT): $285,715
Career earnings (PGAT): $76,674
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Dallas
T-40 (+8)
LIV standings: 50
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,033,550
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $4,884,800
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play GPro points ranking: 63
YTD earnings (GPro): $3,165
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 209
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $686,162
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Career earnings (Canada): $46,844 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
LIV Golf
Dallas
50th (+12)
Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 57
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 37
YTD earnings: $4,725
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
T-48 (-13)
KFT points ranking: 28
YTD earnings (KFT): $163,692
Career earnings (KFT): $457,473
Career earnings (PGAT): $96,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play GPro points ranking: 26
YTD earnings (GPro): $5,485
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Dallas
T-9 (-4)
LIV standings: 32
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,011,893
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $13,339,321
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
T-62
KFT points ranking: 116
YTD earnings (KFT): $40,266
Career earnings (KFT): $676,801
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,789,530
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
Rocket Classic
T-32 (-14)
FedEx Cup points ranking: 104
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $787,701
Career earnings (PGAT): $5,270,321
Career earnings (KFT): $362,778