Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Stewart Cink comes up one stroke shy of his first senior major championship at the U.S. Senior Open Championship … Chesson Hadley goes low on the Korn Ferry Tour … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

CINK COMES UP SHORT IN HEAD-TO-HEAD BATTLE WITH HARRINGTON

Padraig Harrington’s decision when he walked down the 18th fairway Sunday was whether to play a safe approach and take a chance with the Broadmoor’s curling, curving greens, or be aggressive and not leave the putting to chance.

He picked the second option, knocked his shot to 8 feet, and the only big decision over the next few minutes was whether he should wait for the man he beat by one, Stewart Cink, to putt out before he tapped in to claim his second U.S. Senior Open title.

Harrington came out on top in a major that felt more like match play, parlaying the approach into an easy two-putt par to seal his second title over the last four years in senior golf’s most prestigious event.

Harrington shot 3-under 67 to finish at 11-under 209, edging Cink, who shot 68, on their fourth straight round in the same group.

After watching Harrington’s shot, Cink — trailing by one and playing 30 yards in front of him on the fairway — had to be perfect.

But his approach landed on the precipice of a ledge, then spun backward toward the middle of the green. It was exactly the kind of result Harrington had been hoping to avoid moments earlier. Cink’s ball didn’t come to rest until it was 35 feet away and his desperation birdie try missed to the right.

It doesn’t make losing any easier, though, and this was a heartbreaker for the 52-year-old Cink, whose major championship came at the 2009 British Open.

On a closing day that featured a basketball-like five lead changes and three ties, Cink had a pair of looks inside of 6 feet to even things on Nos. 16 and 17.

The one on 16 slid to the left, the one on 17 burned the edge and stayed right. Cink, who hit more greens over 72 holes than anyone (64), but downplayed the importance of that on this course, turned out to be right.

It really is putts that matter. Cink needed two more than Harrington on the fourth day of their showdown — the difference between winning and losing.

“It’s frustrating because I hit really good iron shots there to put myself in position to get up there and force Harrington to make a little bit more of a heroic finish than just pars,” Cink said. “But it wasn’t to be. I don’t know, that’s Broadmoor for you. I wish I could have those two putts over.”

Downhill… no trouble at all! Stewart Cink has tied for the U.S. Senior Open lead with 4 holes remaining. pic.twitter.com/BkgX9cKYK2 — USGA (@USGA) June 29, 2025