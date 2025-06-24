Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Congratulations to former Yellow Jackets Anders Albertson, Ollie Schniederjans and Matt Weibring for their election into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
THREE JACKETS ELECTED TO GEORGIA TECH SPORTS HALL OF FAME
All-Americans Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans, who together helped Georgia Tech win three ACC championships and reach NCAA Match Play twice in four years, and Matt Weibring, an All-American in the early 2000s, will be inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame this fall as part of the Class of 2025. They join Paul Haley II, an ACC Champion, who was elected last year in the Class of 2024 and will also be officially inducted this fall.
Having earned All-America honors in three of his four years on The Flats, Albertson is one of only five players to ever win the individual Atlantic Coast Conference Championship twice (2013, 2015), and one of six to make the All-ACC Golf team all four years. The Woodstock, Ga., native was a third-team All-American in 2013, and an honorable mention selection in 2012 and 2015. He won three tournaments in his career, including two ACC titles.
After coming to Georgia Tech as one of the nation’s top junior golfers, Schniederjans lived up to the billing, earning first-team All-America honors twice in 2014 and 2015 and third-team honors in 2013 by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Marietta, Ga., native earned All-ACC honors three times and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. Schniederjans finished as the runner-up at the NCAA Championship in 2014. He won six tournaments, fourth-most ever by a Tech player, including an ACC title in 2014.
Though overshadowed by more well-known teammates like four-time All-American Bryce Molder and NCAA Champion Troy Matteson, Weibring was an integral part of two ACC Championship teams in 2001 and 2002, finishing 12th and second individually. He was named a third-team All-American and made the All-ACC team as a senior in 2002, and earned honorable mention All-America recognition in 2001. In 32 career events, he posted seven top-10 finishes and seven others in the top 20.
Albertson, Haley and Schniederjans remain active in professional golf, Albertson and Haley bouncing between the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, and Schniederjans plying his trade on the Asian Tour and the LIV Golf League. Weibring played 43 events on the PGA Tour between 2002-16, and 254 events on the Korn Ferry Tour.
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
After two weeks off as no Yellow Jackets were in the field for the U.S. Open or the Travelers Championship, Matt Kuchar, Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson are on the tee sheet for this week’s Rocket Classic in Detroit.
Whaley currently has the highest FedEx Cup points ranking among former Jackets at No. 105, while Kuchar is No. 133 and Albertson, who has played Korn Ferry Tour the last two weeks, is at No. 211. Players must finish in the top 100 to retain full playing status for 2026.
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
Christo Lamprecht was the only one of five former Yellow Jackets to play the weekend at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open last weekend, finishing in a tie for 42nd place a 4-under-par. Anders Albertson, Seth Reeves, Ross Steelman and Richy Werenski all missed the cut.
Lamprecht (No. 24) and Steelman (No. 27) sit the highest of the Jackets on the season Korn Ferry Tour points list. The top 20 at the end of the summer will earn PGA Tour cards, with another 10 earning membership on the DP World Tour, and five (plus ties) receiving an exemption into the final stage of Qualifying School.
All but Albertson (playing in the Rocket Classic on the PGA Tour) are competing in this week’s Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill., joined by Chesson Hadley.
*****
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Business as usual, Stewart Cink earned another top-5 finish last weekend at the Kaulig Companies Championship, tying for third place at 8-under-par, two shots shy of joining a playoff between Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker. David Duval (+5) tied for 33rd.
Cink has a victory and eight top-10 finishes in 11 events this year, has earned more than $1.3 million and sits No. 4 in the Charles Schwab Cup points list. He is in the field for the senior circuit’s third major this season with the U.S. Senior Open Championship this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
*****
LIV GOLF LEAGUE
Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale return to action this week stateside in the LIV Golf event in Dallas (actually Maridoe Country Club in Carrollton, Texas). Tringale is currently in the Open Zone in the points standings (No. 31), while Ogletree sits in the Drop Zone at No. 49. Ollie Schniederjans, who has played in three events as a reserve, is No. 57. Players in the Drop Zone at the end of the season face relegation out of the LIV Golf League. His top finish this year was a T-17 in Korea, while Tringale has six finished in the top 20, one in the top 10.
LIV Leaderboard | LIV standings
*****
GPRO TOUR
Connor Howe made his debut on the GPro Tour last with and tied for 11th place (-4) at the Woodlake Open.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Rocket Classic • June 26-29, 2025 • Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, Mich. • Purse: $9.6M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Memorial Health Championship • June 26-29, 2025 • Panther Creek Country Club • Springfield, Ill. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship • June 26-29, 2025 • The Broadmoor Golf Club • Colorado Springs, Colo. • Purse: $4M
- PGA Tour Americas: Explore NB Open • July 3-6, 2025 • Mactequac Golf Course • Fredericton, NB • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 3-6, 2025 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: Dallas • June 27-29, 2025 • Maridoe Golf Club • Carrollton, Texas
- GPro Tour: The River Championship • July 15-17, 2025 • Pete Dye River Course • Radford, Va.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
FedEx Cup ranking: 210
YTD earnings (PGAT): $30,782
KFT points ranking: 154
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,067
Career earnings (PGAT): $587,687
Career earnings (KFT): $946,022
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
3rd (-8)
Schwab Cup points ranking: 4
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,356,982
Career earnings (Champions): $3,083,777
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 59
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,310
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
PGA Tour Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
T-33 (+5)
Schwab Cup Points ranking: 38
YTD earnings (Champions): $278,763
Career earnings (Champions): $931,972
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
GPro Tour
Woodlake Open
missed cut
GPro points ranking: 10
YTD earnings: $13,485
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 198
YTD earnings: $45,480
Career earnings: $12,397,606
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings (KFT): $8,560
Career earnings (PGAT): $1,106,765
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
GPro Tour
Woodlake Open
T-11 (-4)
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $636,429
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,864,786
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
T-42 (-4)
KFT points ranking: 24
YTD earnings: $166,537
Career earnings (KFT): $285,715
Career earnings (PGAT): $76,674
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 47
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,033,550
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $4,435,217
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play GPro points ranking: 63
YTD earnings (GPro): $3,165
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 209
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $686,162
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Career earnings (Canada): $46,844 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 37
YTD earnings: $4,725
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 27
YTD earnings (KFT): $159,267
Career earnings (KFT): $356,134
Career earnings (PGAT): $96,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Did not play GPro points ranking: 26
YTD earnings (GPro): $5,485
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 27
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,011,893
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $12,535,928
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Wichita Open
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 117
YTD earnings (KFT): $40,266
Career earnings (KFT): $672,771
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,789,530
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 100
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $706,027
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,825,869
Career earnings (KFT): $362,778