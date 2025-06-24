Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Congratulations to former Yellow Jackets Anders Albertson, Ollie Schniederjans and Matt Weibring for their election into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

THREE JACKETS ELECTED TO GEORGIA TECH SPORTS HALL OF FAME

All-Americans Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans, who together helped Georgia Tech win three ACC championships and reach NCAA Match Play twice in four years, and Matt Weibring, an All-American in the early 2000s, will be inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame this fall as part of the Class of 2025. They join Paul Haley II, an ACC Champion, who was elected last year in the Class of 2024 and will also be officially inducted this fall.

Having earned All-America honors in three of his four years on The Flats, Albertson is one of only five players to ever win the individual Atlantic Coast Conference Championship twice (2013, 2015), and one of six to make the All-ACC Golf team all four years. The Woodstock, Ga., native was a third-team All-American in 2013, and an honorable mention selection in 2012 and 2015. He won three tournaments in his career, including two ACC titles.

After coming to Georgia Tech as one of the nation’s top junior golfers, Schniederjans lived up to the billing, earning first-team All-America honors twice in 2014 and 2015 and third-team honors in 2013 by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Marietta, Ga., native earned All-ACC honors three times and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. Schniederjans finished as the runner-up at the NCAA Championship in 2014. He won six tournaments, fourth-most ever by a Tech player, including an ACC title in 2014.

Though overshadowed by more well-known teammates like four-time All-American Bryce Molder and NCAA Champion Troy Matteson, Weibring was an integral part of two ACC Championship teams in 2001 and 2002, finishing 12th and second individually. He was named a third-team All-American and made the All-ACC team as a senior in 2002, and earned honorable mention All-America recognition in 2001. In 32 career events, he posted seven top-10 finishes and seven others in the top 20.

Albertson, Haley and Schniederjans remain active in professional golf, Albertson and Haley bouncing between the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, and Schniederjans plying his trade on the Asian Tour and the LIV Golf League. Weibring played 43 events on the PGA Tour between 2002-16, and 254 events on the Korn Ferry Tour.