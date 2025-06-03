Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Lead photos by Clyde Click (front page), Chris Keane/USGA (above photo)

THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht has an unusual lineup of clubs in his bag, and a good luck charm for his weekend at the UNC Health Championship … A look back at David Duval’s career in photos … Who qualified for the U.S. Open Monday? … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

WHAT’S IN THE BAG THIS WEEK CHRISTO?

It’s no secret that professional golfers have their own setups when it comes to equipment and, in terms of Christo Lamprecht, it may well be the strangest what’s in the bag we’ve seen.

Playing the UNC Health Championship, the big-hitting South African showed off his setup to the Korn Ferry Tour’s social media pages, with Lamprecht explaining the reason for having two drivers and five wedges in the bag.

“That has been the norm for the last year-and-a-half. I obviously have the driver and, because I have five wedges, I have to give some club up. I did have a driver and 3-iron in the bag for the year-and-a-half, until now.

“I’ve now got a semi-mini-driver. It’s 14-degree loft, shorter shaft and it goes a really good number out here. From there, we weakened the 3-iron a little bit and I now don’t have a 4-iron in the bag.

“That’s the setup. It’s certainly different to most guys and I’d say it’s the weirdest bag out here this week. It just suits the golf course perfectly.”

DAVID DUVAL WAS RAISED IN JACKSONVILLE

The Florida Times Union published a nice retrospective on the career of four-time Yellow Jacket All-American and Open Champion David Duval.

