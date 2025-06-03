Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

Lead photos by Clyde Click (front page), Chris Keane/USGA (above photo)
THE FLATS – Christo Lamprecht has an unusual lineup of clubs in his bag, and a good luck charm for his weekend at the UNC Health Championship … A look back at David Duval’s career in photos … Who qualified for the U.S. Open Monday? … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
WHAT’S IN THE BAG THIS WEEK CHRISTO?
It’s no secret that professional golfers have their own setups when it comes to equipment and, in terms of Christo Lamprecht, it may well be the strangest what’s in the bag we’ve seen.
Playing the UNC Health Championship, the big-hitting South African showed off his setup to the Korn Ferry Tour’s social media pages, with Lamprecht explaining the reason for having two drivers and five wedges in the bag.
“That has been the norm for the last year-and-a-half. I obviously have the driver and, because I have five wedges, I have to give some club up. I did have a driver and 3-iron in the bag for the year-and-a-half, until now.
“I’ve now got a semi-mini-driver. It’s 14-degree loft, shorter shaft and it goes a really good number out here. From there, we weakened the 3-iron a little bit and I now don’t have a 4-iron in the bag.
“That’s the setup. It’s certainly different to most guys and I’d say it’s the weirdest bag out here this week. It just suits the golf course perfectly.”
DAVID DUVAL WAS RAISED IN JACKSONVILLE
The Florida Times Union published a nice retrospective on the career of four-time Yellow Jacket All-American and Open Champion David Duval.
More from the Florida Times-Union
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
Matt Kuchar played in his first signature event of 2025 on the PGA Tour, tying for 25th place at the Memorial Tournament, an event he won in 2013. The 46-year-old Tour veteran sits No. 128 in FedEx Cup points this year, but only the top 100 retain exempt status for next year.
Kuchar and Vince Whaley are in the field for this week’s RBC Canadian Open.
KORN FERRY TOUR
Ross Steelman tied for 12th place last weekend at the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh, N.C., with am 11-under-par total of 269, and moved up to No. 26 in the current year Korn Ferry Tour points list. Anders Albertson and Christo Lamprecht also made the cut, tying for 34th place (-6).
Chesson Hadley, who finished between No. 126-150 in FedEx Cup points last year and is eligible to play KFT events, missed the cut along with Seth Reeves and Richy Werenski.
Hadley, Reeves and Steelman, after trying to qualify for the U.S. Open Monday, Hadley, Reeves and Werenski travel down to South Carolina for this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, an event in which Reeves was the runner-up last year and Werenski won in 2016.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Having taken a week off following two back-to-back major championships, Stewart Cink (No. 5 on the Charles Schwab Cup points list) and David Duval (43rd) are back in action this week in Wisconsin at the American Family Insurance Championship.
PGA Tour Champions leaderboard
GPRO TOUR
Luke Schniederjans tied for third place with a 16-under-par score of 197 as he prepared for his U.S. Open qualifier on Monday. Tyler Strafaci tied for seventh place at 15-under-plar 198.
U.S. OPEN QUALIFYING
More than 700 golfers, professional and amateur, competed over 36 holes Monday for 47 available spots at the 125th U.S. Open, which gets underway a week from Thursday.
Among those 700 were 12 Yellow Jackets, eight of them at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta. None of them were able to qualify however, leaving the field void of Tech representation next week.
Christo Lamprecht (-8), who shot 71-65, and Luke Schniederjans (-8), who carded 68-68, came the closest in Atlanta, tying for ninth at a site where five spots were available. Connor Howe and Vince Whaley tied for 13th at -7. Rising Tech senior Hiroshi Tai posted a pair of 73s and finished well back.
Chesson Hadley and Seth Reeves didn’t make it at Duke University Golf Course in Durham, while Matt Kuchar attempted in Columbus, Ohio, and Stewart Cink in Rockville, Md., both coming up short.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open • June 5-8, 2025 • TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley • Caledon, Ontario • Purse: $9.8M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am • June 5-8, 2025 • Thornblade Club • Greer, S.C. • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship • June 6-8, 2025 • TPC Wisconsin • Madison, Wis. • Purse: $3M
- PGA Tour Americas: Explore NB Open • July 3-6, 2025 • Mactequac Golf Course • Fredericton, NB • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Morocco • July 3-6, 2025 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Morocco • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf League: Washington, D.C. • June 6-8, 2025 • Robert Trent Jones Golf Club • Washington, D.C.
- GPro Tour: Colonial Classic • June 10-12, 2025 • Colonial Country Club • Thomasville, N.C.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
T-34
FedEx Cup ranking: 210
YTD earnings (PGAT): $30,782
KFT points ranking: 142
YTD earnings (KFT): $10,067
Career earnings (PGAT): $587,687
Career earnings (KFT): $946,022
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: 5
YTD Earnings (Champions): $1,078,607
Career earnings (Champions): $2,805,402
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 59
YTD Earnings (GPro): $3,310
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: 43
YTD earnings (Champions): $203,113
Career earnings (Champions): $861,142
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
BARTLEY FORRESTER
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2025
Years at Georgia Tech: 2019-24
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: 9
YTD earnings: $13,485
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: 198
YTD earnings: $45,480
Career earnings: $12,397,606
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: 156
YTD earnings (KFT): $8,560
Career earnings (PGAT): $1,106,765
Career earnings (KFT): $1,102,785
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
PGA Tour
The Memorial Tournament
T-25
FedEx Cup points ranking: 128
YTD earnings: $636,429
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,864,786
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
T-34
KFT points ranking: 21
YTD earnings: $161,932
Career earnings (KFT): $204,436
Career earnings (PGAT): $76,674
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 47
YTD earnings (LIV): $1,033,550
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $4,435,217
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play GPro points ranking: 63
YTD earnings (GPro): $3,165
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 198
YTD earnings (KFT): $7,450
Career earnings (PGAT): $686,162
Career earnings (KFT): $866,633
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
GPro Tour
Kannapolis Open
T-3
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844 OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Asian Tour Order of Merit: 30
LIV standings: 49
YTD earnings (LIV): $290,572
YTD Earnings (Asian): $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
GPro Tour
Kannapolis Open
missed cut
GPro points ranking: 37
YTD earnings: $4,725
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
T-12
KFT points ranking: 26
YTD earnings (KFT): $77,448
Career earnings (KFT): $332,417
Career earnings (PGAT): $96,914
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
GPro Tour
Kannapolis Open
T-7
GPro points ranking: 26
YTD earnings (GPro): $5,485
Career earnings (PGA Tour Americas): $45,761
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Did not play LIV standings: 27
YTD Earnings (LIV): $2,011,893
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): $22,700
Career earnings (LIV): $12,535,928
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
UNC Health Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (KFT): $16,140
Career earnings (KFT): $672,771
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,789,530
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 100
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $706,027
Career earnings (PGAT): $4,825,869
Career earnings (KFT): $362,778