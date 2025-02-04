Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Ollie Schniederjans is taking full advantage of his entry into the LIV Golf Promotions event last December, winning his first International Series event over the weekend and now filling in for Phil Mickelson to play his first LIV Golf event this week … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
SCHNIEDERJANS CASHES IN ON LIV PROMOTIONS FINISH
Ollie Schniederjans completed a remarkable comeback victory at International Series India presented by DLF, in front of a captivated audience packing out the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, just outside Delhi.
The American, lifted by an outrageous chip in for birdie on 13, fired a three-under-par 69 for a four-round aggregate of 10-under.
It gave him a surprise 4-shot victory over reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, his nearest challenger – in the opening event of the year on The International Series that brought crowds flocking to Gurugram.
The two-time major winner and captain of Crushers GC pulled out all the stops with a 7-under round of 65, but it wasn’t enough to cancel out an eight-shot gap that Schniederjans had built up over him going into the final round, and he finished on six under for the week.
Abraham Ancer of Fireballs GC finished joint third on two under after a level-par final round, alongside reigning International Series Rankings champion and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, with only four players finishing under par on the testing Gary Player-designed course.
“It means a lot to me,” said the 31-year-old Schniederjans, ably supported by his middle brother Ben as caddie this week. “This golf course is very challenging, and back in the day I would have had a hard time out here, so to come out and shoot those scores now, with everything I have been through, my game is a lot better than it ever was. This was proof this week.”
The final leaderboard for International Series India presented by DLF 🇮🇳
Ollie Schniederjans finished four shots clear of Bryson DeChambeau to become the champion on his International Series debut 🏆#InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/PE4ywsgKO4
— International Series (@intseriesgolf) February 2, 2025
SCHNIEDERJANS TO JOIN FORMER TECH STARS OGLETREE, TRINGALE IN LIV EVENT
After making a successful debut in The International Series season opener in India, LIV Golf reserve player Ollie Schniederjans now gets the opportunity to ride that momentum into the league’s season opener this week at LIV Golf Riyadh.
Schniederjans will replace injured HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson, the team announced Monday. It will be the first time the World Golf Hall of Famer has missed a LIV Golf event after joining the league in 2022 as one of its original – and certainly most accomplished – players.
The 54-year-old Mickelson said he plans to return for next week’s LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia.
He’ll join Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale on the HyFlyers for this week’s event in Riyadh, which starts Thursday under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club. The HyFlyers will be looking for their first team victory.
Ollie Schniederjans seals the deal at the International Series India presented by DLF! 🏆👏🏼 #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise #DLFlifestyle pic.twitter.com/rJv7vY9eSi
— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) February 2, 2025
GAME “BETTER THAN IT EVER WAS” FOR SCHNIEDERJANS
Two years ago, Ollie Schniederjans called it a “long-term play.”
He was on the verge of returning to competitive golf, at the Korn Ferry Tour event in Savannah, Georgia in March 2023. It marked his first tournament action since January 2022, as a slew of injuries, all stemming from a bothersome left hip, had limited him to just five rounds in the preceding 18 months.
Patient and introspective, Schniederjans wasn’t about to make some big proclamation.
“I can’t treat it like nothing happened yet,” Schniederjans said then. “I’m still building up, and it’s still very fresh in process.”
The revival had its highs and lows – six top-25s in 24 starts the next two seasons on the KFT, but also 12 missed cuts. Schniederjans, the former top-ranked amateur in the world while at Georgia Tech who had risen as high as No. 77 as a pro, lost his status, but not his will.
He eventually redirected his comeback path internationally, teeing it up in LIV Golf’s Promotions, a joint-fourth showing earning him a reserve spot on the Saudi-backed tour and exemptions into the Asian Tour’s International Series, where the 31-year-old Schniederjans debuted at this week’s event at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.
Now, he can finally declare himself back.
Ollie Schniederjans won his first tournament since 2016 on Sunday in India.
To do it, he beat Bryson DeChambeau by 4 shots.@BrentleyGC on why Sunday’s win was so remarkable:https://t.co/iXqYT33tdH
— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 2, 2025
CHARACTERS IN GOLF: CHARLIE RYMER
Player-turned-broadcaster-turned-course-management-executive, Charlie Rymer is still making a living—and more—from golf.
Rymer was struck by what looked like a giant bowl of cream in the sky below.
The first time he visited McLemore Resort atop Lookout Mountain in northwest Georgia in 2019, it was during a temperature inversion, in which cold air is trapped at the surface under a layer of warmer air. Perched on the cliff-edge above that bowl of clouds, Rymer felt like the proverbial cherry on top and recalled thinking, “this is the most incredible place I’ve ever seen.” He turned to his host, Duane Horton, president of Scenic Land Company, and said, “I want to be on your team. Let’s figure it out, but I’m in.”
That’s how Rymer, 57, became executive vice president of the McLemore golf course and resort development, beginning the third (at least) act of a colorful career that has revolved in one form or another around golf.
Rymer, a Cleveland, Tenn., native who was raised in Fort Mill, S.C., excelled at the game from a tender age, becoming the first-ever three-time South Carolina junior champion, winning the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, and twice being named an All-American at Georgia Tech alongside David Duval.
“I thought I was going to be winning about five PGA Tour events a year, play my way into the Hall of Fame, and all of that. It didn’t quite work out that way,” he says.
Over 5 years now with the amazing team @The_McLemore The game of golf has been so kind to me. One door closes and another opens. So many wonderful people in our industry. #Grateful https://t.co/7Jt411TUmL
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) February 3, 2025
COMPETITION ROUND-UP
PGA TOUR
After a week off as the PGA Tour played a signature event at Pebble Beach, Matt Kuchar (95th in FedEx Cup points) and Vince Whaley (118th) are back on the course this week for the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Whaley has made the cut in each of his first 2025 starts on the PGA Tour so far, turning in his highest finish of the month by tying for 32nd place last time out at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Calif. Kuchar tied for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawai’i and 43rd at The American Express.
We’re excited to see five Team Troon members competing this week! @JustinThomas34 @FredVR_ @MattFitz94
Matt Kuchar
Gary Woodland
Good luck and GO #TeamTroon ♻️⛳️ https://t.co/eeBinHufCd
— Troon (@Troon) February 3, 2025
*****
KORN FERRY TOUR
It was a tough weekend for the Yellow Jackets as only one of six made the cut at the Panama Championship as the Korn Ferry Tour continues its Central and South American swing.
Paul Haley II was the only one to play the weekend, tying for 44th place at 3-over-par. Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman, who each posted a top-10 finish in their first two events, both missed the cut along with Chesson Hadley, Tyler Strafaci and Richy Werenski.
All but Hadley travel to Bogota, Colombia, re-joined by Seth Reeves, for this week’s event, the Astara Golf Chanmpionship.
*****
ASIAN TOUR/INTERNATIONAL SERIES
While Ollie Schniederjans made all the headlines last weekend, LIV golfers Andy Ogletree and Cameron Tringale also competed in the International Series event in India. Tringale tied for 19th place at 4-over-par, while Ogletree missed the cut.
All three will be in action for LIV Golf’s season opener in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open • February 6-9, 2025 • TPC Scottsdale • Scottsdale, Ariz. • Purse: $9.2M • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Korn Ferry Tour: Astara Golf Championship • February 6-9, 2025 • Country Club de Bogota-Lagos • Bogota, Colombia • Purse: $1M • KFT points: 500
- PGA Tour Champions: Trophy Hassan II • February 6-8, 2024 • Royal Golf Dar Es Salam • Rabat, MAR • Purse: $2.5M
- PGA Tour Americas: 93 Abierto del Centro • March 27-30, 2025 • Cordoba Golf Club • Cordoba, Argentina. • Purse: $225K
- Asian Tour: New Zealand Open • February 27-March 2, 2025 • Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club • Philipines • Purse: $500K
- Asian Tour/International Series: International Series Macau • March 20-23, 2025 • Macau Golf & Country Club • Macao, China • Purse: $2M
- LIV Golf Series: Riyadh • February 6-8, 2025 • Riyadh Golf Club • Saudi Arabia
- GPro Tour: Augustine Open • February 11-13, 2025 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
2023 Order of Merit and International Series Rankings champion Andy Ogletree took a moment to catch up with us ahead of International Series India presented by DLF ⛳️ 🎤 #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise #DLFlifestyle #DLFhomes pic.twitter.com/qxlTRdBfr9
— Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) January 30, 2025
Incredibly inspiring from @PhilMickelson winning a Major at 50 years old continuing to work at it and believe. Legendary person and player. All the Pheels with that scene on 18 yesterday! pic.twitter.com/RUO3t0wtRe
— Ollie Schniederjans (@ollie_gt) May 24, 2021
It’s a wrap from the Big Island and @MaunaKeaGolf Great week taping the @AceShootout that airs on @GolfChannel in April. Amazing folks make this event happen and $3.3 million was raised for patients and families of @CMNHospitals
Thanks to @AceHardware and their Foundation… pic.twitter.com/cGfCAVcZZj
— Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) January 31, 2025
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $556,905
Career earnings (KFT): $929,956
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (Champions): $n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $1,726,795
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): n/a
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $43,905,340
WILL DICKSON
Hometown: Providence, R.I.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2021
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play GPro Points ranking: n/a
YTD Earnings (GPro): n/a
Career earnings (GPro): $59,704
Points ranking (KFT): n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (Champions): n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $650,155
Career earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (Canada): n/a
Career earnings (Canada): $29,836
Career earnings (KFT): $187,056
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
FedEx Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $12,352,126
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play GPro Tour points ranking: n/a PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: PGA Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
T-44 (+3)
KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): $9,160
Career earnings (PGAT): $837,353
Career earnings (KFT): $1,098,205
CONNOR HOWE
Hometown: Ogden, Utah
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-23
Status: PGA Tour Canada
Did not play KFT points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Fortinet Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 59
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (PGAT): $60,228,357
CHRISTO LAMPRECHT
Hometown: George, South Africa
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-24
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 8
YTD earnings: $49,433
Career earnings (KFT): $91,937
ANDY MAO
Hometown: Johns Creek, Ga.
Turned pro: 2024
Years at Georgia Tech: 2020-24
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Schwab Cup points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings (Champions): $5,166,866
Career earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092
ANDY OGLETREE
Hometown: Little Rock, Miss.
Residence: Roswell, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: Asian Tour
Asian Tour
International Series India
missed cut
LIV standings: n/a
YTD earnings (LIV): n/a
Order of Merit (Asian Tour): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $3,543,875
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings (KFT): n/a
Career earnings (KFT): $342,455
Career earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play KFT points ranking: 104
YTD earnings (KFT): $3,720
Career earnings (PGAT): $233,065
Career earnings (KFT): $862,903
LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: MacKenzie Tour/Forme Tour
Did not play Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): N/a
Career earnings (Canada): $46,844
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Asian Tour
International Series India
Won (-10)
Asian Tour Order of Merit: 1
YTD earnings: $360,000
Career earnings (KFT): $651,113
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
BEN SMITH
Hometown: Novi, Mich.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2022
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-22
Status: developmental tours
Did not play GPro points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
ROSS STEELMAN
Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2023
Years at Georgia Tech: 2021-23
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 16
YTD earnings (KFT): $29,375
Career earnings (KFT): $226,214
TYLER STRAFACI
Hometown: Davie, Fla.
Residence: Davie, Fla.
Turned pro: 2020
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-20
Status: none
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
Fortinet Cup points: n/a
YTD earnings (PGAT Americas): n/a
Career earnings (PGAT Americas): $45,681
YTD earnings (GPro Tour): $1,112
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $21,111
Career earnings (Canada): $12,970
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: LIV Golf/Asian Tour
Asian Tour
International Series India
T-19 (+4)
LIV standings: n/a
YTD Earnings (LIV): n/a
YTD earnings (Asian Tour): n/a
Career earnings (LIV): $9,599,325
Career earnings (PGAT): $17,310,004
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
missed cut
KFT points ranking: 44
YTD earnings (KFT): $12,210
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $57,000
Career earnings (KFT): $644,714
Career earnings (PGAT): $6,765,035
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
Status: PGA Tour
Did not play FedEx Cup points ranking: 103
YTD earnings (PGA Tour): $88,134
Career earnings (PGA Tour): $4,208,156
KFT points ranking: 107
YTD earnings (KFT): $206,369
Career earnings (KFT): $350,642