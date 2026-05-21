Tai Named Finalist for Byron Nelson Award

NORMAN, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai has been named one of three finalists for the 2026 Byron Nelson Award along with Will Sides of SMU and Ryan Voois of Illinois. The finalists were announced on Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America in cooperation with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. The winner will be announced on Monday, June 15 and receive an exemption to play in the 2027 PGA TOUR’s The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The Byron Nelson Award is bestowed annually to the outstanding Division I, II, III, or NAIA scholar-athlete of the year. The recipient, a graduating senior, is recognized for their achievement in the classroom, on the course and in the community.

Tai graduated in May with highest honors with a 3.86 GPA, receiving a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. He has achieved academic success throughout his career, earning GCAA All-America Scholar and CSC Academic All-American honors in 2024. The 2024 NCAA Division I Individual National Champion, Tai is a two-time GCAA All-American (2024 – first team, 2025 – honorable mention) and 2024 Golfweek All-American second team honoree. He is also a three-time GCAA All-East Region selection, receiving the recognition in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The Singapore native has recorded 29 top-25 finishes in his collegiate career, including six his senior season, most recently tying for 10th at the ACC Championship. Amongst his top-25 finishes were 14 top-10 and three tournament titles.

With his service and leadership, Tai was voted team captain two years in a row, becoming the first Yellow Jacket to serve as team captain twice in their career. Off the course, he has served on the Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board for two years and participated in Tech’s largest community service project, the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, which collects new toys for underprivileged children and benefits the Atlanta Children’s Shelter. Prior to his enrollment into Georgia Tech, Tai served 22 months in the Singapore Navy as part of his commitment to his native country.

Five Georgia Tech players have previously won the Byron Nelson Award, most recently Christo Lamprecht receiving the recognition in 2024. Additionally, Anders Albertson (2015), James White (2012), Roberto Castro (2007) and Troy Matteson (2003) have been recipients of the prestigious award.