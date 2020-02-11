Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley leads five former Yellow Jackets who played the weekend at Pebble Beach … J.T. Griffin posts another solid finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

Eight former Georgia Tech stars tee it up last weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links. Five of them survived the 54-hole cut to play Sunday, led by Chesson Hadley, who tied for 18th place to match his highest finish so far in the 2019-20 campaign. The 2010 Tech graduate had also tied for 18th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in the fall.

Hadley navigated around Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula with a 5-under-par score of 282, and moved up to No. 100 in the FedEx Cup points rankings. Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar and Vincent Whaley all tied for 38th place at 2-under-par 285. Cameron Tringale tied for 64th place.

Whaley, a rookie, made his second cut in four events this spring and sits No. 182 on the FedEx Cup list. Tringale (79), Kuchar (95) and Cink (119) are inside the top 125 currently.

Kuchar and Tringale are the only Jackets in the field for this week’s Genesis Invitational, down the coast at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

KORN FERRY TOUR

J.T. Griffin led four former Yellow Jackets who competed in Colombia last weekend, tying for 36th place at the Country Club de Bogota. He had played a “Monday qualifier” on Wednesday, January 15 at The Club at Weston Hills in Miami, with two spots available via the Tour Course and two via the Player’s Course.

Four players shot 7-under 65 at the Tour Course, with Griffin and Patrick Cover earning spots in the Country Club de Bogota Championship field via playoff. Griffin had a strong start on the Korn Ferry Tour last week with a top-10 finish at the Panama Championship. Ironically, the top-10 in Panama would have gained Griffin entry into the Bogota field had he not open-qualified.

Paul Haley II made his first cut of the 2020 season with a tie for 45th place, while Seth Reeves made his second cut in three events with a tie for 60th.

The Korn Ferry Tour comes back to the mainland United States this weekend with the LECOM Health Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla., where Anders Albertson makes his 2020 debut and will compete along with Griffin, Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson.