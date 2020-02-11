Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report

THE FLATS – Chesson Hadley leads five former Yellow Jackets who played the weekend at Pebble Beach … J.T. Griffin posts another solid finish on the Korn Ferry Tour … more in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Eight former Georgia Tech stars tee it up last weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links. Five of them survived the 54-hole cut to play Sunday, led by Chesson Hadley, who tied for 18th place to match his highest finish so far in the 2019-20 campaign. The 2010 Tech graduate had also tied for 18th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in the fall.
Hadley navigated around Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula with a 5-under-par score of 282, and moved up to No. 100 in the FedEx Cup points rankings. Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar and Vincent Whaley all tied for 38th place at 2-under-par 285. Cameron Tringale tied for 64th place.
Whaley, a rookie, made his second cut in four events this spring and sits No. 182 on the FedEx Cup list. Tringale (79), Kuchar (95) and Cink (119) are inside the top 125 currently.
Kuchar and Tringale are the only Jackets in the field for this week’s Genesis Invitational, down the coast at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.
KORN FERRY TOUR
J.T. Griffin led four former Yellow Jackets who competed in Colombia last weekend, tying for 36th place at the Country Club de Bogota. He had played a “Monday qualifier” on Wednesday, January 15 at The Club at Weston Hills in Miami, with two spots available via the Tour Course and two via the Player’s Course.
Four players shot 7-under 65 at the Tour Course, with Griffin and Patrick Cover earning spots in the Country Club de Bogota Championship field via playoff. Griffin had a strong start on the Korn Ferry Tour last week with a top-10 finish at the Panama Championship. Ironically, the top-10 in Panama would have gained Griffin entry into the Bogota field had he not open-qualified.
Paul Haley II made his first cut of the 2020 season with a tie for 45th place, while Seth Reeves made his second cut in three events with a tie for 60th.
The Korn Ferry Tour comes back to the mainland United States this weekend with the LECOM Health Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla., where Anders Albertson makes his 2020 debut and will compete along with Griffin, Ollie Schniederjans and Nicholas Thompson.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational • February 13-16, 2020 • Riviera Country Club • Pacific Palisades, Calif. • Purse: $9.300,000 • FedEx Cup points: 500
- Web.com Tour: LECOM Suncoast Classic • February 13-16, 2020 • Lakewood National Golf Club • Lakewood Ranch, Fla. • Purse: $700,000
- PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic • February 14-16, 2020 • The Classic at Lely Resort • Naples, Fla. • Purse: $1,600,000
- Mackenzie Tour: qualifying schools in United States • March-April, 2020
- PGA Tour China: Sanya Championship • March 26-29, 2020 • Yalong Bay Golf Club • Sanya, Hainan
- All Pro Tour: Coke Dr. Pepper Open • March 11-14, 2020 • Oak Wing Golf Club/Links on the Bayou • Alexandria, La.
- SwingThought Tour: The Club at LaCosta • February 12-13, 2020 • San Diego, Calif.
- G Pro Tour: Palencia Championship • February 25-27, 2020 • The Palencia Club • St. Augustine, Fla.
PLAYER PLAYER LAST WEEK DATA ANDERS ALBERTSON
Hometown: Woodstock, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $$460,506
ROBERTO CASTRO
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2007
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-07
Status: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
74-74-75--223 (+8)
Points ranking: 204
YTD earnings: $54,813
Career earnings: $7,332,648
STEWART CINK
Hometown: Florence, Ala.
Residence: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 1995
Years at Georgia Tech: 1991-95
Status: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-38
69-72-70-74--285 (-2)
Points ranking: 119
YTD earnings: $306,972
Career earnings: $37,977,493
JAMES CLARK
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 2019
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-19
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DREW CZUCHRY
Hometown: Auburn, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: tba
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
DAVID DUVAL
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Residence: Denver, Colo.
Turned pro: 1993
Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93
Status: none
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM
withdrew
Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $19,196,243
J.T. GRIFFIN
Hometown: Wilson, N.C.
Residence: Marietta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Country Club de Bogota Championship
T-36
68-67-71-69--275 (-8)
Points ranking: T-43
YTD earnings: $17,786
Career earnings (KFT): $79,764
CHESSON HADLEY
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
Turned pro: 2010
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-10
Status: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-18
71-67-72-72--282 (-5)
Points ranking: 100
YTD earnings: $316,886
Career earnings: $7,916,428
SHUN YAT HAK
Hometown: Hong Kong
Turned pro: 2013
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-13
Status: PGA Tour China
Did not play Order of Merit: 56
YTD earnings: ¥113,512
Career earnings: ¥251,305
PAUL HALEY II
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Turned pro: 2011
Years at Georgia Tech: 2007-11
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Country Club de Bogota Championship
T-45
69-67-71-70--277 (-6)
Points ranking: T-117
YTD earnings: $3,138
Career earnings (KFT): $347,909
MATT KUCHAR
Hometown:
Lake Mary, Fla.
Residence: Sea Island, Ga.
Turned pro: 2000
Years at Georgia Tech: 1997-2000
Status: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-38
71-70-68-76--285 (-2)
Points ranking: 95
YTD earnings: $380,906
Career earnings: $50,383,573
TROY MATTESON
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Turned pro: 2003
Years at Georgia Tech: 2000-03
Status: no status
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $10,111,266
LARRY MIZE
Residence: Columbus, Ga.
Turned pro: 1980
Years at Georgia Tech: 1975-79
Status: PGA Tour Champions
Did not play Points ranking: t36
YTD earnings: $24,000
Career earnings: $12,845,941
CHRIS PETEFISH
Hometown: Danville, Calif.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: MacKenzie Tour
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: $62,900
MICHAEL PISCIOTTA
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Turned pro: 2018
Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18
Status: Developmental tours
Did not play Points ranking: n/a
YTD earnings: n/a
Career earnings: n/a
SETH REEVES
Hometown: Duluth, Ga.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Country Club de Bogota Championship
T-60
67-68-72-74--281 (-2)
Points ranking: 76
YTD earnings: $8,377
Career earnings (KFT): $269,765
Career earnings (PGAT): $309,588
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS
Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.
Turned pro: 2015
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-15
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Did not play Points ranking: t42
YTD earnings: $12,738
Career earnings (KFT): $392,034
Career earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653
NICHOLAS THOMPSON
Hometown: Coral Springs, Fla.
Turned pro: 2005
Years at Georgia Tech: 2001-05
Status: Korn Ferry Tour
Country Club de Bogota Championship
missed cut
71-70--141 (E)
Points ranking: t41
YTD earnings: $18,542
Career earnings: $6,609,956
CAMERON TRINGALE
Hometown: Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Turned pro: 2009
Years at Georgia Tech: 2005-09
Status: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-64
71-69-71-79--290 (+3)
Points ranking: 79
YTD earnings: $458,793
Career earnings: $11,378,479
RICHY WERENSKI
Hometown: South Hadley, Mass.
Turned pro: 2014
Years at Georgia Tech: 2011-14
Status: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
missed cut
66-72-75--213 (-2)
Points ranking: 85
YTD earnings: $468,169
Career earnings: $3,297,869
VINCENT WHALEY
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Residence: Fayetteville, Ga.
Turned pro: 2017
Years at Georgia Tech: 2013-17
tatus: PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
T-38
71-73-67-74--285 (-2)
Points ranking: 182
YTD earnings: $102,701
Career earnings: $102,701