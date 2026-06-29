Trio of Jackets Named ACC All-Academic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kale Fontenot, Albert Hansson and Hiroshi Tai picked up another round of academic honors on Monday, earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team recognition.

The trio, which all collected College Sports Communicators academic all-district honors recently, have shined in the classroom throughout their collegiate careers. This marks the fourth-straight year at least three Yellow Jackets were named to the All-ACC Academic Team. Tai has earned a spot on the team all four years at Georgia Tech, while the honor marks the third for Fontenot and second for Hansson.

Three permanent members of Georgia Tech’s starting lineup this season, the trio helped Tech to its 28th straight NCAA regionals appearance and another top 25 national finish. Fontenot, a business administration major, recorded two top-20 finishes his junior season, tying for 19th at the Fighting Illini Invitational and tying for 20th at the ACC Championship. The Yellow Jacket finished at even-par after three rounds of stroke play in the ACC Championship and was victorious in Tech’s quarterfinal match against Florida State.

The lone Yellow Jacket to capture an individual title this season, Hansson won a five-man playoff to take home the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in September. The first individual collegiate title of his career, it was the second of two top-10 finishes in the fall season as the sophomore tied for 8th at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate to open the season. Hansson’s spring season was highlighted by a 16th-place finish at Pauma Valley Invitational, where he helped Tech win a share of the team title.

Tai, who also earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition, led Georgia Tech in stroke average (70.24), top-10 finishes (4) and rounds in the 60s (12) this season. The 2026 Byron Nelson Award finalist recorded two top-5 finishes during the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-4) and Pauma Valley Invitational (t-5). Tai graduated with highest honors from Georgia Tech in May with a degree in business administration.