Four Jackets Tabbed All-America Scholars by GCAA

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kale Fontenot, Albert Hansson, Hiroshi Tai and Aidan Tran garnered another set of academic accolades on Monday being named Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The quartet, which were also were named Academic All-District by College Sport Communicators in June, excelled both academically and athletically this past season. This marks the third All-America Scholar honor for Tai, second for Fontenot and first for Hansson and Tran. Fontenot, Hansson and Tran were also named to the academic all-Atlantic Coast Conference team last month. Tech was one of eight ACC programs to have at least four members honored on the All-America scholars list.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2 or higher. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing.

All four Yellow Jackets were consistent starters this season and key contributors to the success on the course, helping Tech to its 28th straight NCAA regionals appearance and another top 25 national finish. Fontenot, a business administration major, recorded two top-20 finishes his junior season, tying for 19th at the Fighting Illini Invitational and tying for 20th at the ACC Championship. The Yellow Jacket finished at even-par after three rounds of stroke play in the ACC Championship and was victorious in Tech’s quarterfinal match against Florida State.

The lone Yellow Jacket to capture an individual title this season, Hansson won a five-man playoff to take home the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in September. The first individual collegiate title of his career, it was the second of two top-10 finishes in the fall season as the sophomore tied for 8th at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate to open the season. Hansson’s spring season was highlighted by a 16th-place finish at Pauma Valley Invitational, where he helped Tech win a share of the team title.

Tai, who also earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition, led Georgia Tech in stroke average (70.24), top-10 finishes (4) and rounds in the 60s (12) this season. The 2026 Byron Nelson Award finalist recorded two top-5 finishes during the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-4) and Pauma Valley Invitational (t-5). Tai graduated with highest honors from Georgia Tech in May with a degree in business administration. He was named Academic All-America First Team by CSC in July.

Tech’s final honoree, Tran produced a solid senior season with three top-10 finishes and a 70.76 stroke average. The Fresno, Calif., native tied for 4th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate and tied for 5th at the Pauma Valley Invitational in the spring. He picked up his first top-10 finish in just the second tournament of the season, tying for 9th at the Fighting Illini Invitational. Tran graduated from Georgia Tech in just three years with a business administration degree in May 2025.