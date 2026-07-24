Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026

THE FLATS – Football standouts Jeremiah Attaochu and Harrison Butker, who respectively hold all-time program records for sacks and points scored, and recently retired legendary coaches Danny Hall and Grover Hinsdale, headline the nine-member group of former Yellow Jacket student-athletes and staff who have been elected to be inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame later this year. The Class of 2026 also includes four other All-America student-athletes in baseball outfielder/third baseman Matt Gonzalez, high jumper Jerome Miller, tennis star Jillian O’Neill, golfer Seth Reeves, and recently retired communications staff member Mike Stamus. “Congratulations to these nine incredible individuals on their selection for induction to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame,” said Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert. “With so many legendary figures, this is one of the most distinguished classes in the long, storied history of our hall of fame. We’re looking forward to celebrating them and their achievements with the entire Georgia Tech community throughout the upcoming year, including as part of our annual Hall of Fame weekend on Oct. 9-10. Be sure to stay tuned for details on ways that you can join us in welcoming the newest members of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame!” Also at this year’s induction ceremony, Georgia Tech athletics will award an honorary letter to alumnus Steve Zelnak, who has served on the boards of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund and the Georgia Tech Foundation, as well as making several significant financial contributions to athletics facility improvements. Beginning this year, Tech will recognize an individual who has made a significant impact on the Institute but did not receive a letter for participation in athletics. “Steve Zelnak has long been one of the biggest believers in Georgia Tech athletics,” Alpert said. “He, his wife, Judy, and their family have invested in Tech athletics for decades, and the impact that they’ve made on our student-athletes and programs is immeasurable. Georgia Tech athletics wouldn’t be where it is today without the generosity and support of Steve Zelnak, and we’re proud to celebrate him as an honorary letterwinner.” Georgia Tech will officially induct the Class of 2026 and honor Zelnak on Friday, October 9, at the Exhibition Hall on campus, and will honor the entire group at halftime of the Yellow Jackets’ football game vs. Duke on Saturday, October 10. Tickets are available for the public to purchase here.

Following is a look at each member of the 2026 Hall of Fame class: Jeremiah Attaochu, Football (2009-13) Attaochu, a third-team All-American and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer at linebacker during his career, remains Georgia Tech’s all-time leader in career sacks (31.5) and sack yards (226). At the end of his career, he ranked fifth and remains No. 6 in ACC history in career sacks, and was the active NCAA leader in career sacks at the end of his career. The Nigerian-born Attaochu, who attended high school in Washington, D.C., also ranks sixth in Georgia Tech history in career tackles for loss (43.5), and amassed 196 total tackles, four forced fumbles and an interception during his career. Attaochu is one of only three Yellow Jackets to ever record double-digit sacks in multiple seasons, joining Marco Coleman and Greg Gathers. His 12.5 sacks as a senior in 2013 are tied for fourth in Tech single-season history, and his 10.0 sacks as a junior in 2012 are tied for eighth. He remains the last Yellow Jacket to record as many as three sacks in a game, posting four vs. Georgia in 2013 and three vs. Maryland in 2012 and North Carolina in 2011. After leading Tech to four bowl games and a berth in the ACC Championship game during his career, Attaochu went on to be selected in the second round (50th selection overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Harrison Butker, Football (2013-16) Georgia Tech’s all-time leading scorer, Butker tallied 337 points in his career, including 43 field goals and 210 points-after-touchdown, 50 more than Tech’s No. 2 kicker. He still holds the Tech season mark of 65 PATs in 2014. The Decatur, Ga., native led the Yellow Jackets in scoring all four years, connecting on 43-of-60 field goals, a 71.7-percent success rate that ranks fourth all-time at Tech. His 43 career field goals also rank No. 4, and his best season was 2016, when he converted 15-of-17 attempts. Butker owns two of Tech’s top 10 seasons in scoring with 98 points in 2014 and 91 points in 2016. Tech went 30-22 over his four years and played in three bowl games, winning the Orange Bowl and the TaxSlayer Bowl. He kicked four field goals longer than 50 yards, including a 53-yarder that tied the game and forced overtime in Tech’s win over Georgia in 2014 and a 52-yarder in Tech’s 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Kentucky. Butker also kicked a game-winning 24-yarder in Tech’s 27-24 road win over Virginia Tech in 2014. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, but has played his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he has won three Super Bowls and was the NFL scoring leader in 2019.

Matt Gonzalez, Baseball (2013-16) A three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference choice, Matt Gonzalez earned first-team honors in 2016 while also being named to the ACC All-Tournament team and the NCAA Gainesville Regional all-tournament team. He won the team’s triple crown by hitting .378 with 11 homers and 54 RBI and was named the team’s most valuable player that season. The Acworth, Ga., native also made the All-ACC second team in 2014 and 2015, and was named a freshman All-American in 2013. Gonzalez batted .318 with 20 home runs, 170 RBI and 39 stolen bases over his four years, playing in 239 games and starting 236 at third base and in the outfield. He finished his career with 302 base hits, third-most in program history at the time, and led the Yellow Jackets to NCAA regional appearances twice. Following his senior season, he was selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball draft by Atlanta.

Danny Hall, Baseball Head Coach (1994-2025) Danny Hall arrived at Georgia Tech in 1994 and served 32 seasons as head coach of the Yellow Jackets before retiring at the end of the 2025 season. He guided Tech to seven Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 25 NCAA Tournament berths, six super regional appearances and three College World Series, while amassing a program-record 1,224 victories. Hall was named ACC Coach of the Year five times (1997, 2000, 2005, 2019 and 2025) and was the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 1997. During his time on The Flats, a staggering 146 Yellow Jackets were selected in the Major League Draft a total of 163 times. He was inducted to the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2023 and named an honorary alumnus of Georgia Tech in 2024. The Coolville, Ohio native compiled a gaudy 1,452-793-1 record as a head coach (.647), including a 1,244-676-1 mark at Georgia Tech (.648), making him the all-time winningest coach at Tech. He is one of only 11 coaches ever to win 1,400 or more games. He coached 46 different players to a total of 121 all-America selections, and his players have earned a total of 144 All-ACC honors, and nineteen of his players earned Academic All-America honors.

Grover Hinsdale, Track and Field Coach (1979-2025) Grover Hinsdale completed a 46-year career at Georgia Tech with his retirement in June of 2025. The Sand Creek, Mich., native came to Tech in September 1979 as an assistant track coach, a position he held for 13 years under the legendary mentor Buddy Fowlkes before being promoted to assistant head coach in 1992 and was named head men’s coach the following year. A former decathlete at Ferris State, his first 14 years with Tech were spent in the field events. Tech placed in the top 10 at the indoor and outdoor NCAA Championships four times during Hinsdale’s head coaching tenure, including two top-four finishes, and the Jackets finished in the top 10 at the national championship three times while he was an assistant coach. He was named Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2008 and coached three Olympic gold medalists, 13 NCAA champions and 87 all-Americans. Twenty-six members of the men’s team during his tenure have been inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Among the group of talented athletes that struck gold were Derrick Adkins (1996), Derek Mills (1996) and Angelo Taylor (2000), for which Hinsdale was honored with the USATF Outstanding Coach Award. They totaled eight NCAA titles, while four other athletes also won NCAA championships under Hinsdale. He was inducted into the Ferris State Hall of Fame in 2003.

Jerome Miller, Track & Field (2005-09) A two-time NCAA outdoor All-American in high jump with fourth-place finishes in 2006 and 2009, Jerome Miller still holds the Tech records for the indoor and outdoor high jump. Miller also won a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in the high jump (2007 indoor and outdoor, 2009 outdoor) and earned All-ACC recognition a total of eight times, seven times in high jump and one time in triple jump. A frequent visitor to NCAA competition, Miller earned NCAA Outdoor All-East Region honors three times (2006, 2007, 2009) and advanced to the NCAA Championship meet four times (2006, 2007, 2009 outdoor; 2007 indoor). He won a total of 15 collegiate competitions in the high jump.

Jillian O’Neill, Tennis (2011-12) Jillian O’Neill made the most of her two years on The Flats, earned singles All-America honors in 2012 and making the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team in 2011 and 2012 after winning national junior college championships in both singles and doubles. The Nova Scotia native finished 2012 ranked No. 12 in ITA Rankings after winning 30 singles matches, including a 17-9 mark from the No. 1 singles spot, and earned spots in the draw for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. O’Neill finished her Tech career with a 54-29 singles record, and ranks 10th in career singles winning percentage. She was named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a senior.

Seth Reeves, Golf (2011-14) A second-team All-American and an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer in 2014, Seth Reeves helped Tech win three ACC titles (2011, 2013, 2014) and reach match play at the NCAA Championship three times (2011, 2013, 2014). Also named an honorable mention All-American in 2013, Reeves finished his career with three tournament wins and 10 top-10 finishes in 39 events. He won the Grub Mart Collegiate as a freshman, then captured individual titles at the Tar Heel Invitational and the Brickyard Collegiate as a senior. The left-hander from Duluth, Ga., compiled a career stroke average of 72.22 over 95 rounds, with 50 of those rounds even or under par. He made the All-ACC Academic golf team twice, and was named an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America as a senior in 2014. After his graduation in 2014, Reeves made 140 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship, and 52 starts on the PGA Tour.

Mike Stamus, Communications Staff (1983-2025) Mike Stamus served for 42 years as a part of the communications and public relations staff for the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, retiring in 2025. He coordinated the communications activities for men’s basketball and men’s golf until his retirement, and also served as the primary contact for Tech’s baseball team from 1983-2000, as well as the men’s gymnastics and wrestling teams and the swim and dive teams earlier in his career. During his time at Tech, Stamus served as the local media coordinator for three NCAA Final Fours (2002, 2007, 2013) and five NCAA regional events (1996, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2012) in men’s basketball, the 2013 NCAA Championship and three NCAA regionals (2002, 2007, 2010) in men’s golf, and several NCAA baseball regionals hosted by Georgia Tech. The Roanoke, Va., native has served as chairman of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Committee since 2000, and has been a member of the media coordination committee for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four since 2008. Stamus received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the College Sports Communicators in 2025.