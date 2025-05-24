Trio of Jackets Earn GCAA All-Region Honors

Carlsbad, Calif. – Georgia Tech golfers Albert Hansson, Benjamin Reuter and Hiroshi Tai have been named to the PING All-East Region team Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Players across six geographic regions representing 82 programs were honored.
The honor was the third for Tai, who won the NCAA Championship in 2024, and the first for Hansson, a freshman, and Reuter, who is in his fourth year in the Tech program.
Reuter, a junior from Naarden, The Netherlands, has been Tech’s highest-ranked player all of 2024-25, currently No. 85 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings. He has posted three top-10 finishes in 12 events, including a runner-up showing at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. Hansson, a freshman from Fiskebäckskil, Sweden, is ranked No. 128 nationally with four top-20 finishes this year. Tai, a junior from Singapore with three career tournament wins, is currently ranked No. 176 nationally, and has a pair of top-10 finishes this year, including a tie for seventh place at the NCAA Auburn Regional.
The Yellow Jackets are competing this weekend at the NCAA Championship Finals which began Friday morning at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 30th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 33 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.