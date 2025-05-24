Trio of Jackets Earn GCAA All-Region Honors

Carlsbad, Calif. – Georgia Tech golfers Albert Hansson, Benjamin Reuter and Hiroshi Tai have been named to the PING All-East Region team Saturday by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Players across six geographic regions representing 82 programs were honored.

The honor was the third for Tai, who won the NCAA Championship in 2024, and the first for Hansson, a freshman, and Reuter, who is in his fourth year in the Tech program.

Reuter, a junior from Naarden, The Netherlands, has been Tech’s highest-ranked player all of 2024-25, currently No. 85 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings. He has posted three top-10 finishes in 12 events, including a runner-up showing at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. Hansson, a freshman from Fiskebäckskil, Sweden, is ranked No. 128 nationally with four top-20 finishes this year. Tai, a junior from Singapore with three career tournament wins, is currently ranked No. 176 nationally, and has a pair of top-10 finishes this year, including a tie for seventh place at the NCAA Auburn Regional.

The Yellow Jackets are competing this weekend at the NCAA Championship Finals which began Friday morning at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.