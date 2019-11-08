The Last Word Before Game 9 vs. Virginia

Georgia Tech Football at Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 9 · 12:30 p.m. ET · Charlottesville, Va. · Scott Stadium (61,500)
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s defense has 42 tackles for loss and 13 sacks this season, marking the first time since 2010 that the Yellow Jackets have registered as many as 42 TFL and 13 sacks through eight games.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 9️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @Juanyehthomas1
👑 @j_southers70
👑 @zach_quinney
👑 @djimoskie_69 #404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/1RcRdvsmzl
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 7, 2019
HONORING BRANDON ADAMS
We HONOR Brandon Adams every game this season. He is always with us as an incredible TEAMMATE and BROTHER. Djimon Brooks will wear 9️⃣0️⃣ tomorrow.#FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tZs6E5Ubtn
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 8, 2019
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
