The Last Word Before Game 9 vs. Virginia

Georgia Tech Football at Virginia
Saturday, Nov. 9 · 12:30 p.m. ET · Charlottesville, Va. · Scott Stadium (61,500)

TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Kelsey Wingert

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 105 / XM 384 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s defense has 42 tackles for loss and 13 sacks this season, marking the first time since 2010 that the Yellow Jackets have registered as many as 42 TFL and 13 sacks through eight games.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING BRANDON ADAMS

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: VT Kickoff Time Set
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Lay III Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee
Tuesday: Everyday Champions Magazine – Winter 2019-20
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: TGW: “The Program” Pays Dividends
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Center of Attention (David Curry)
Thursday: Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 39)

