Georgia Tech-VT to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Nov. 16 home game versus Virginia Tech will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. The game will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (ACC RSN) and be carried on Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta.

Tickets still remain for the Yellow Jackets’ Heroes Day contest versus Virginia Tech, beginning at just $30. To purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.