Everyday Champions Magazine - Winter 2019-20

The latest edition of Everyday Champions is available below. The fully interactive online version of Georgia Tech athletics’ quarterly magazine, which includes video segments, features the following stories in its 2019-20 winter edition:

CARRYING THE BANNER: Georgia Tech has enjoyed a long tradition of high achievement in amateur golf, and Andy Ogletree is merely the latest to reach the pinnable

Georgia Tech has enjoyed a long tradition of high achievement in amateur golf, and Andy Ogletree is merely the latest to reach the pinnable GUARD DUTY: Men’s basketball expects success in 2019-20, and the path forward will start with a talented and seasoned backcourt tandem in Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe

Men’s basketball expects success in 2019-20, and the path forward will start with a talented and seasoned backcourt tandem in Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe ATL IN THE FAMILY: Women’s basketball assistant coaches Tasha Butts, Blanche Alverson and Brandy Manning put their metro Atlanta ties to good use

Women’s basketball assistant coaches Tasha Butts, Blanche Alverson and Brandy Manning put their metro Atlanta ties to good use CAPED CRUSADERS: “Cape Day” took the powerful relationship between Georgia Tech and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to superhero proportions

“Cape Day” took the powerful relationship between Georgia Tech and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to superhero proportions EVERYDAY CHAMPION: In the midst of a battle against cancer, former Georgia Tech All-American Chaunte Lowe is working to qualify for her fifth Olympic Games

2019-20 Georgia Tech Everyday Champions Issue #2

Click HERE to view previous editions of Everyday Champions.