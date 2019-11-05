Jackets Conclude Road Matchups at Virginia

Freshman Ahmarean Brown hauled in his fourth touchdown catch of the season last Saturday against Pitt, which is the most touchdown receptions by any Georgia Tech freshman since Demaryius Thomas had four as a redshirt freshman in 2007 and the most by a true freshman at Tech since Calvin Johnson had seven in 2004.

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech makes its final road trip of the regular season when it travels to ACC Coastal Division leader Virginia on Saturday.

• The Yellow Jackets are playing on the road for the third time in four games and the fourth time in their last six contests.

• Following Saturday’s game at Virginia, the Jackets close the regular season with three-straight home games — vs. Virginia Tech (Nov. 16), NC State (Nov. 21) and archrival Georgia (Nov. 30).

• Last Saturday, Georgia Tech forced a season-high-tying three turnovers (all in the first half) and surrendered just 71 yards of offense in the second half against Pitt.

• Sophomore defensive back Juanyeh Thomas had a career day against Pitt with a career-high eight tackles (all solo), the first two tackles for loss of his career and an acrobatic one-handed interception in the first quarter that earned him “Best Ball Hawk” of the week recognition on Sunday’s edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter.

• Freshman wide receiver Ahmarean Brown hauled in his fourth touchdown catch of the season last Saturday against Pitt, which is the most touchdown receptions by any Georgia Tech freshman since Demaryius Thomas had four as a redshirt freshman in 2007 and the most by a true freshman at Tech since Calvin Johnson had seven in 2004.

• Saturday’s matchup features Georgia Tech’s pass defense, which is ranked second in the ACC and 20th nationally (187.9 ypg), against a Virginia offense led by ACC QB of the Week Bryce Perkins. Perkins completed 30-of-39 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday’s 38-31 win at North Carolina. He also ran for 121 yards against UNC, good for a UVA-record 490 yards of total offense.

