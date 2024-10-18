The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Football (5-2, 3-2 ACC) vs. No. 12/11 Notre Dame (5-1)
Saturday, Oct. 19 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 85 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech entered its Oct. 5 game versus Duke ranked 10th in the ACC and 65th nationally in rushing offense (163.0 ypg). After running for a whopping 616 yards over their past two games — 245 vs. Duke and 371 last Saturday vs. North Carolina — the Yellow Jackets now lead the ACC and rank 25th nationally with 204.4 rushing yards per game.
THE UNIFORMS
Ice Jackets ❄️#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/bE2TZ6Ytkr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 18, 2024
THE CAPTAINS
𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙎 vs. ND 🫡@JordanWilllams @ABoyd723 @realmilesbrooks @sylvainHYK @WScissum #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/5osr6V6pPg
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 18, 2024
STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙎 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 @ZeekBiggers 📚@EricSingletonJ2 📚 @ChrisElko6 💪 @_ajaiden 💪 @blake_ragsdale8 💪 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/LmZOheDafn
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 17, 2024
MORE BUZZ
Our house tomorrow 🏠#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/VKvADeDUP1
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 18, 2024
Thank you again to Sigma Alpha Epsilon and all the @GeorgiaTech students that turned out for last night’s Brent Key Coach’s Show. We had a blast! See you tomorrow at @MBStadium!#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/AaGqeFe1Eq
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 18, 2024
We outsiiiiiiiide 😎#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/TcjG7eb4Ld
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 17, 2024
One of the best guests we’ve ever had on the show, @Jamalhaynes16 star running back for @GeorgiaTechFB absolutely BRINGS IT. On and off the field this guy is electric. ⚡️
Tune in now https://t.co/2z5SpnKkJk pic.twitter.com/k5KriKKINR
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 16, 2024
"Georgia Tech is not a college football team, it's a college football program."
What's the "special sauce" for @GeorgiaTechFB? RB Jamal Haynes explains on #CSToday.
🎧📱: https://t.co/dAkv4AddUd@Jamalhaynes16 | @RoddyJones20 | @BenHartsock pic.twitter.com/aooPszLiSo
— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) October 16, 2024
ICYMI: Brent Key and Georgia Tech have a prime opportunity with No. 12 Notre Dame coming to town.
And better yet, Coach Key and the Fighting Irish have quite the history. Watch below to learn more⬇️ @FOX5Sports pic.twitter.com/AVudCA8vT2
— Victor Prieto (@victorprieto_11) October 16, 2024
Iron sharpens iron ⚔️#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/EQ5p6Y15Eg
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2024
