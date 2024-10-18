Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Football (5-2, 3-2 ACC) vs. No. 12/11 Notre Dame (5-1)
Saturday, Oct. 19 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TICKETS Parking Helluva Block Party ft. Regard

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 85 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live | Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech entered its Oct. 5 game versus Duke ranked 10th in the ACC and 65th nationally in rushing offense (163.0 ypg). After running for a whopping 616 yards over their past two games — 245 vs. Duke and 371 last Saturday vs. North Carolina — the Yellow Jackets now lead the ACC and rank 25th nationally with 204.4 rushing yards per game.

THE UNIFORMS

THE CAPTAINS

STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

