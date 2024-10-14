Brent Key Coach’s Show to be Held at GT SAE House Ahead of ND Game

THE FLATS – The Brent Key Coach’s Show, Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key’s weekly radio show, will air live from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house on Georgia Tech’s campus this Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-7 p.m.

Bringing the Brent Key Coach’s Show on campus ahead of Saturday’s showdown versus No. 12/11 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is in thanks and recognition of Tech students’ unprecedented support of the Yellow Jackets this season. Georgia Tech sold out its entire allotment of student season tickets prior to the first home game of the year, and the full amount of single-game tickets dedicated to Tech students have been claimed for each home game of the season to date.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) led all Georgia Tech student groups in football attendance in 2023 and is among the leaders in 2024.

Thursday’s show at the SAE house (221 4th Street NW) is open to all Georgia Tech students, but due to space limitations and safety considerations, is not open to the general public.

Fans can hear the Brent Key Coach’s Show live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and on Georgia Tech Sports Network stations across Georgia, including 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta. Following the Brent Key Coach’s Show from 6-7 p.m., the live programming will continue from the SAE house with The Good Word, which can be heard exclusively on the GT Yellow Jackets app and 680 The Fan from 7-8 p.m.

Georgia Tech (5-2) returns home this Saturday to face No. 12/11 Notre Dame (5-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. A limited number of single-game tickets for Georgia Tech-Notre Dame showdown remain available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

