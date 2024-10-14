Tech Duo Earns ACC Player of the Week Awards

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech redshirt juniors Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.) and Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back and Offensive Lineman of the Week, respectively, for their roles in the Yellow Jackets’ 41-34 ACC win at North Carolina on Saturday.

Haynes’ 170 yards at UNC came on the heels of him matching his previous career high with 128 yards on ground the previous week versus Duke. With 298 yards over the last two games, Haynes has moved to fifth in the ACC with 536 rushing yards this season. He also ranks second in the ACC and 18 th nationally with seven rushing touchdowns and eight total touchdowns on the season. His 298 yards in October lead the ACC and ranks third nationally.

Haynes rushed for a career-high 170 yards in the victory, including one of college football’s signature plays of the season to date, a 68-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds to go in the game that broke a 34-34 tie and lifted the Yellow Jackets to the thrilling win. Haynes’ 170 yards came on just 19 carries (8.9 avg.) and included a pair of scores with a 4-yard touchdown to go along with the game-winning 68-yarder.

Rutledge helped pave the way for Haynes’ 170 yards on the ground and the Yellow Jackets’ 371 rushing yards as a team, including a key block on Haynes’ game-winning touchdown run. Behind Rutledge – the Yellow Jackets’ right guard – and the rest of Tech’s offensive front, the Jackets posted their highest rushing total in nearly four years, dating back to a 377-yard rushing performance against Duke on Nov. 28, 2020. Tech averaged 7.7 yards per rush in the dominant ground performance at UNC and also did not allow a sack against the Tar Heels.

For the season, Rutledge has not surrendered a sack and allowed just two quarterback hurries in 206 pass plays according to Pro Football Focus, good for a 99.2% efficiency pass-blocking efficiency rating. On the ground, Rutledge has helped Georgia Tech rush for 204.4 yards per game, good for tops in the ACC and 25th nationally. The Jackets have rushed for a whopping 616 yards over the past two games (245 vs. Duke on Oct. 5 to go along with the 371 yards at UNC).

The ACC weekly award is the second of Haynes’ season and career (he also earned the honor vs. Florida State on Aug. 24) and the first of Rutledge’s career as a Yellow Jacket.

Georgia Tech returns home this Saturday to face No. 12/11 Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

