Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

With the NFL Week 6 games wrapped up, we highlight some former Jackets’ impressive performances.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason continues to make a name for himself as the primary running back for the San Francisco 49ers, rushing nine times for 73 yards, including a season-high 38-yard rush. Mason has already doubled his single season rushing yards through six games, solidifying his breakout year. The former Tech star ranks 2nd in the NFL in total rushing yards (609 yards) and rushing yards per game (101.5/game).

Former Jacket OG Shaq Mason had another strong week for the Texans, logging 95% of all offensive snaps en route to a 41-21 Texans victory. The 10-year veteran has become a cornerstone in the Texans offense, ranking fifth in the NFL in offensive snaps played (414) and only has allowed two sacks through six games. The Texans improved to 5-1 on the season and 1st in the AFC South.

Former Tech DE Keion White has become a quiet superstar for the New England Patriots in his second season, tallying three total tackles and two passes deflected this week. White has already surpassed his season sack count, fumble count, and solo tackle count from last year through six games. The Patriots fell to 1-5 this weekend and will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, in London, as a part of the NFL International Series.

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Six: BYE

Week Seven: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. -TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Six: at Seattle Seahawks: 9 carries, 73 yards, 1 reception, 9 yards in 36-24 49ers win.

Week Seven: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. -TV: FOX)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Six: at New England Patriots: Started at RG and played 95% of offensive snaps in 41-21 Texans win.

Week Seven: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Six: vs. Detroit Lions: Made fifth appearance this year in 47-9 Cowboys loss.

Week Seven: BYE

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Six: vs. Houston Texans: 3 total tackles and 2 passes deflected in 41-21 Patriots loss.

Week Seven: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL London Games (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. -TV: NFL Network)

ADAM GOTSIS (DT– INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)

Ninth NFL season

Week Six: at Tennessee Titans: 1 total tackle in 20-17 Colts win.

Week Seven: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. -TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) placed on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.