Tech Eyes Clash with Irish at MBS

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL vs. NO. 12/11 NOTRE DAME
Saturday, Oct. 19 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 85 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2024 GT Football Info Guide
r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford has caught a pass in 23-consecutive games, which is just one game shy of moving into a tie for the seventh-longest streak in Georgia Tech history.
• Georgia Tech football (5-2, 3-2 ACC) returns to its home away from home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and steps away from Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday to host No. 12/11 Notre Dame (5-1).
• Georgia Tech is playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, located less than one mile from Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus, for the fifth time since the building opened in 2017.
• Tech is just 1-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but its lone win at the venue came in its only previous appearance that wasn’t part of the Chick-fil-A/Aflac Kickoff Game — a 45-22 drubbing of No. 20/21 North Carolina in 2021.
• Saturday’s game is the fourth in Georgia Tech’s agreement to host one game annually at MBS from 2021-26.
• Georgia Tech is playing a nationally ranked team for the 10th time in 29 games under head coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 in the previous nine matchups against top-25 teams under Key, including a 1-1 mark this season.
• The Yellow Jackets are their long rivalry with Notre Dame for the 38th time. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, which began in 1922, 30-6-1. ND has won the last three matchups, dating back to Georgia Tech’s 33-3 thumping of the Irish in South Bend in 2007. Tech has not beaten ND at home since a 23-14 victory over the 11th-ranked Irish in 1976.
• Georgia Tech has rushed for a whopping 616 yards over the past two games, wins over Duke (245 rushing yards) and North Carolina (371). The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC and rank 25th nationally in rushing offense (204.4 ypg).
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
