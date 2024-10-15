Tech Eyes Clash with Irish at MBS

r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford has caught a pass in 23-consecutive games, which is just one game shy of moving into a tie for the seventh-longest streak in Georgia Tech history.

• Georgia Tech football (5-2, 3-2 ACC) returns to its home away from home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and steps away from Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday to host No. 12/11 Notre Dame (5-1).

• Georgia Tech is playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, located less than one mile from Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus, for the fifth time since the building opened in 2017.

• Tech is just 1-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but its lone win at the venue came in its only previous appearance that wasn’t part of the Chick-fil-A/Aflac Kickoff Game — a 45-22 drubbing of No. 20/21 North Carolina in 2021.

• Saturday’s game is the fourth in Georgia Tech’s agreement to host one game annually at MBS from 2021-26.

• Georgia Tech is playing a nationally ranked team for the 10th time in 29 games under head coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 in the previous nine matchups against top-25 teams under Key, including a 1-1 mark this season.

• The Yellow Jackets are their long rivalry with Notre Dame for the 38th time. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, which began in 1922, 30-6-1. ND has won the last three matchups, dating back to Georgia Tech’s 33-3 thumping of the Irish in South Bend in 2007. Tech has not beaten ND at home since a 23-14 victory over the 11th-ranked Irish in 1976.

• Georgia Tech has rushed for a whopping 616 yards over the past two games, wins over Duke (245 rushing yards) and North Carolina (371). The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC and rank 25th nationally in rushing offense (204.4 ypg).