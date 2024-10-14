Georgia Tech-VT Set for Noon

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 26 game at Virginia Tech will kick off at noon and be televised nationally on ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.

The ACC showdown in Blacksburg will be the 20th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. The Jackets are 4-4 against the Hokies in Blacksburg, including a victory in the most-recent clash, a 28-27 result on Nov. 5, 2022. This will be the third noon kickoff of the 2024 season. GT is 1-1 in the time slot after dispatching North Carolina in the early window this past week.

Before heading to VT on Oct. 26, Georgia Tech (5-2, 3-2 ACC) hosts No. 12/11 Notre Dame (5-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this Saturday (Oct. 19). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Tickets for the GT-Notre Dame clash are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

