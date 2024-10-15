Renewals to Begin for 2025 Georgia Tech Football Tickets

THE FLATS – Renewals for 2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 16, Tech athletics announced on Tuesday. Georgia Tech’s 2025 home slate is highlighted by the renewal of the Yellow Jackets’ rivalry with Clemson after a year-long hiatus, as well as additional Atlantic Coast Conference matchups versus Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech and non-conference dates against Gardner-Webb and Temple.

Season ticket prices for the Yellow Jackets’ six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025 will remain unchanged from 2024.

In related news, Georgia Tech’s 2025 matchup versus archrival Georgia will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the state-of-the-art home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons and venue for the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship and 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus.

As construction continues in and around Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field through the 2025 season, Georgia Tech athletics has partnered with AMB Sports and Entertainment – the organization that operates the Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC and Mercedes-Benz Stadium – to revamp Tech’s six-year contract that sees the Yellow Jackets play one home game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2026. As part of the reworked agreement, AMBSE will provide Tech with a guarantee of $10 million to play the 2025 Georgia Tech-Georgia game at MBS. “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” will return to a fully renovated Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2027.

Also as part of the reconfigured agreement with AMBSE, Georgia Tech season ticket members will have higher priority for the assignment of seating for the 2025 GT-UGA game than in previous Tech games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tech season ticket members at any level will have the opportunity to purchase tickets, and their seats will be assigned following MBS suite and club ticket holders only. Atlanta Falcons PSL holders will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public.

“We’re grateful to our partners at AMB Sports and Entertainment for the opportunity to bring Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “The opportunity to reconfigure our contract with AMBSE not only provides our fans with opportunities that they have not had for our previous games in one of the world’s premier stadiums, but also provides our department with transformative revenue as we embark on a new era of intercollegiate athletics.”

“At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’re always looking for new opportunities to host major events, particularly the biggest college football games in the country,” said Doug Roberts, vice president of stadium events and premium sales. “We appreciate our partnership with Georgia Tech for bringing the state’s top collegiate rivalry to MBS and we are eagerly anticipating hosting this game to end the college football regular season next year.”

Click HERE for full information on 2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets and to renew your seats beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 16. To purchase new season tickets, call the Georgia Tech athletic ticket office at 888-TECH-TIX.

Tickets for the 2025 Georgia Tech-Georgia game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will go on sale in early 2025.

