The Last Word Before Game 7 at North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) at North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 12 · Noon ET · Chapel Hill, N.C. · Kenan Memorial Stadium

Full Steam Ahead

TV: The CW | Channel Finder (In Atlanta: Peachtree TV)

Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Analyst: Max Browne
Sideline Reporter: Treavor Scales

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 380 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday LiveGame Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Jamal Haynes’ 128 rushing yards last Saturday versus Duke matched his career high, set previously in last season’s 30-17 win over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

THE UNIFORMS

CAPTAINS

STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday: Georgia Tech-Notre Dame to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: King on Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 List
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 6
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Strong Impression
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Full Audio)

Friday: Tech Talks: Chad Alexander

