The Last Word Before Game 7 at North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) at North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 12 · Noon ET · Chapel Hill, N.C. · Kenan Memorial Stadium
TV: The CW | Channel Finder (In Atlanta: Peachtree TV)
Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
Analyst: Max Browne
Sideline Reporter: Treavor Scales
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 380 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Jamal Haynes’ 128 rushing yards last Saturday versus Duke matched his career high, set previously in last season’s 30-17 win over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.
THE UNIFORMS
That White Helmet 🥶
Uni Game 07 🏈#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3cfLJxVjDd
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 10, 2024
CAPTAINS
Our 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒 vs. UNC 🫡 @Jamalhaynes16 @height_romello @EricSingletonJ2 @Only1Tayye #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/73OcCaN7ba
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 10, 2024
STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙎 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆@zach_pyron_05 📚 @NicoDowdell 📚 @RuderJoshua 💪 @adean_18 💪@MylesForristall 💪 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/oa5TlqKzIz
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 10, 2024
MORE BUZZ
Triangle bound 🚎 ➡️ 🛩️ #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/8wegArneXb
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 11, 2024
Highest Graded Pass Blockers This Season💪 pic.twitter.com/nTKR2DVDtd
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2024
Best defenses in the FBS in points per game allowed heading into Week 7 🏈📊 pic.twitter.com/FIwwhG1bPS
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) October 10, 2024
Georgia Tech offensive lineman Harrison Moore once lost a tooth in preseason camp and kept going.
He found more crucial playing time Saturday in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Duke.https://t.co/GSin2av14w
— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) October 9, 2024
Behind the scenes at Georgia Tech’s football facilities 🔥 Btw, Georgia Tech KNOWS how to party. 🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/G4yYdzrKOF
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 9, 2024
Wednesday work 🦾#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/avacpQFF8R
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 9, 2024
🗣️𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙋 𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙐𝙏, 𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙎#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xaK5bGtWLD
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 9, 2024
SCHOLARSHIP Earned 🔒@ChadAlexanderJr #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/1zz3ZGSVAa
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 8, 2024
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Georgia Tech-Notre Dame to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: King on Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 List
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 6
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Strong Impression
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Full Audio)
Friday: Tech Talks: Chad Alexander
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.