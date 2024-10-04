Tech Athletics Launches Full Steam Ahead

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has officially launched Full Steam Ahead – a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Tech’s goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics – to all members of the Georgia Tech athletics community.
With nearly $300 million already raised towards its $500 million goal, Full Steam Ahead will enhance infrastructure across multiple athletics facilities, deliver a best-in-class gameday experience for Yellow Jackets fans and provide the resources needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape of top-level college sports.
Full Steam Ahead will fund the following transformative projects for Tech athletics:
- a renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which will include chairback seats throughout the stadium (replacing current bleacher seating), elevated premium spaces and videoboard and sound system upgrades to provide an enhanced gameday experience for the entire Georgia Tech community;
- a revamp of the Zelnak Basketball Center, which will include a new men’s basketball locker room (to go along with the women’s basketball locker room that was fully renovated in 2020), upgraded strength and conditioning and athletic training areas, new office and meeting space and state-of-the-art technology throughout;
- a modernization of O’Keefe Gym, the venerable home of Tech volleyball, which will include a widened concourse and upgrades to fan amenities;
- additional projects and initiatives to further advance Tech athletics through program-wide operational support.
“As we progress towards our goal of returning Georgia Tech athletics to national prominence and competing for championships at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics, the philanthropic support of the Tech community is essential,” director of athletics J Batt said. “Full Steam Ahead not only gives our incredible supporters the opportunity to help Tech athletics successfully navigate the next era of college sports, but also provides the opportunity to transform our facilities – especially Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – into some of the very best in the nation.”
All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to click HERE to view the Full Steam Ahead website, with full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
Full Steam Ahead is part of Transforming Tomorrow, Georgia Tech’s $2 billion comprehensive campaign to build a foundation for advancing the Institute and its impact – on people’s lives, on the way we work together to create innovative solutions and on our world – for decades to come.
