Tech Athletics Launches Full Steam Ahead

With nearly $300 million already raised towards its $500 million goal, Full Steam Ahead will enhance infrastructure across multiple athletics facilities, deliver a best-in-class gameday experience for Yellow Jackets fans and provide the resources needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape of top-level college sports.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has officially launched Full Steam Ahead – a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Tech’s goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics – to all members of the Georgia Tech athletics community.

“As we progress towards our goal of returning Georgia Tech athletics to national prominence and competing for championships at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics, the philanthropic support of the Tech community is essential,” director of athletics J Batt said. “Full Steam Ahead not only gives our incredible supporters the opportunity to help Tech athletics successfully navigate the next era of college sports, but also provides the opportunity to transform our facilities – especially Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – into some of the very best in the nation.”

All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to click HERE to view the Full Steam Ahead website, with full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

Full Steam Ahead is part of Transforming Tomorrow, Georgia Tech’s $2 billion comprehensive campaign to build a foundation for advancing the Institute and its impact – on people’s lives, on the way we work together to create innovative solutions and on our world – for decades to come.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.