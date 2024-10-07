Georgia Tech-Notre Dame to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s home game versus Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets’ showdown versus the nationally ranked Fighting Irish will be the fourth in Georgia Tech’s series of annual home dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, the Southeastern Conference championship game and the 2025 College Football Playoff title game.

While the Yellow Jackets are playing for the fifth time in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Notre Dame game marks only the second time that it will not be in conjunction with the season-opening Aflac Kickoff Game. In the Jackets’ only other non-Kickoff Game appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they routed nationally ranked North Carolina, 45-22, on Sept. 25, 2021.

Georgia Tech will host Notre Dame in a non-Covid-19 setting for the first time since 2006. The Yellow Jackets hosted ND at limited-capacity Bobby Dodd Stadium on Oct. 31, 2020, a 31-13 Irish win. The last time Tech hosted Notre Dame in Atlanta in a non-Covid situation, the No. 2-ranked Irish eked out a 14-10 win.

A limited number of single-game tickets for Georgia Tech-Notre Dame showdown have been made available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech’s Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate will be available for fans looking for an all-inclusive tailgating experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate includes unlimited food and beverages for just $110 (non-alcohol package) and $140 (alcohol package) per person. For more information and to purchase The Ultimate Tailgate package online, click HERE.

