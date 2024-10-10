Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

As the NFL calendar shifts to Week 6, we take a look back at the most impactful #ProJackets from the previous week.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason became the first running back in the NFL to reach 100 carries this past weekend, toting the rock 14 times for 89 yards in the 49ers loss to Arizona. That brought his season numbers to 105 carries (1st in the NFL) for 536 yards (2nd in NFL). He rattled off a 34-yard rush in the game, his longest of the season and his sixth 20+ yard rush of the year, second most in the NFL, behind only Derrick Henry. He remains one of just three running backs to average over 100 yards-per-game on the ground, averaging 107.2/game, along with Derrick Henry (114.4) and Saquon Barkley (108.8).

Former Jacket K Harrison Butker made a season-high four field goals in Kansas City’s victory over the New Orleans Saints. His only miss came from 51-yards, a rarity for Butker, who currently holds the sixth-most 50+ yard field goals in the NFL since he joined the professional ranks in 2017, just two behind Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein. Butker currently ranks third in the NFL with 12 field goals this season, just two behind the Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey.

In his third year in the league, former Tech S Juanyeh Thomas continues to make an impact on the Dallas Cowboys special teams unit. He made a pair of tackles, including a solo tackle on the final kickoff of the game to pin Pittsburgh at their own 21, down three with 15 seconds left, leading to the victory.

Former Tech DE Keion White made two tackles and recorded yet another QB hit in the Patriots loss to Miami. He also recorded a pass deflection, already the fourth of his career. He becomes one of only four defensive lineman in the NFL with 4+ sacks and at least one pass deflection this season. White has recorded at least one QB hit in each of his five games this season, matching the longest streak of his career.

After being activated from the Colts practice squad at the beginning of the month, nine-year NFL veteran and former Jacket Adam Gotsis recorded a pair of tackles in Indianapolis’ loss to Jacksonville, his former team, over the weekend. Gotsis played 35 snaps in the game as he provides critical depth on the Colts D-Line.

This week’s full Pro Jackets roundup:

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Five: at Los Angeles Chargers: 4-5 FG, 2-2 XP, in 26-13 Chiefs win

Week Six: BYE

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Five: vs. Arizona Cardinals: 14 carries, 89 yards, 0 TD, 1 rec, 9 yards in 23-24 49ers loss

Week Six: at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. -TV: PRIME VIDEO)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Five: vs. Buffalo Bills: Started at RG and played all 68 offensive snaps in 23-10 Texans win

Week Six: at New England Patriots (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Five: at Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle and 1 assisted tackle in 20-17 Cowboys win

Week Six: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Five: vs Miami Dolphins: 2 total tackles, 2 solo tackles and 1 QB hit in 10-15 Patriots loss

Week Six: vs. Houston Texans (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

ADAM GOTSIS (DT– INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)

Ninth NFL season

Week Five: at Jacksonville Jaguars: 2 total tackles, 2 solo tackles in 34-37 Colts loss.

Week Six: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) placed on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.