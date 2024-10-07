Georgia Tech’s King on Unitas Golden Arm Top 25 List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) has been named one of the top 25 candidates for the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced on Monday.

The Golden Arm Award, which honors college football’s top quarterback, pared down its original watch list of 63 preseason candidates to get to its current list of 25.

King has had a spectacular first half of the 2024 season, completing 125-of-169 passes for 1,441 yards and eight touchdowns, with just one interception. He has also rushed for 246 yards and four scores, giving him 1,687 total yards (281.2/gm) and 12 total touchdowns through six games.

King’s Atlantic Coast Conference-leading .740 completion percentage ranks third nationally and is on pace to shatter the Georgia Tech single-season record of .666 set by Joe Hamilton in 1999, when he was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

King also ranks among the nation’s leaders in passing yards (20th), passing efficiency (26th – 160.0), total offense (27th – 281.2 ypg), yards per pass attempt (29th – 8.53) and completions per game (33rd – 20.83).

He is one of six ACC quarterbacks on the Golden Arm Award’s top 25 list, which is tied with the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference for most among all conferences.

The winner of the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented on Dec. 6 in Baltimore, Md.

King and the Yellow Jackets (4-2, 2-2 ACC) return to action on Saturday at North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC). Kickoff is set for noon at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., and the game will be televised nationally on The CW (Peachtree TV in Atlanta).

Following Saturday's ACC game at UNC, the Yellow Jackets return home to face nationally ranked Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

