Jackets Look to Extend Streak vs. Heels

So. RB Chad Alexander was rewarded with a scholarship this week for his strong efforts on and off the field.

• Georgia Tech football looks to move to 5-2 on the season when it visits longtime Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina on Saturday.

• Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is off to its best six-game start since 2017. With a win, the Yellow Jackets would have their best record through seven games since it was 5-2 in 2014, en route to an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, an Orange Bowl win over Mississippi State, an 11-3 overall record No. 8/7 final national ranking.

• The Jackets are squaring off with North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC) for the 59th time overall and the 44th time in the last 45 seasons. Since 1980, the only year that Tech and UNC did not meet on the gridiron was the Covid-19-affected season of 2020.

• Tech leads the all-time series, 33-22-3, including wins in each of the last three matchups, when the unranked Yellow Jackets have knocked off the 21st-, 13th- and 17th-ranked Tar Heels, respectively.

• The Yellow Jackets have also come away with wins in their last two trips to UNC’s Kenan Stadium, with a 21-17 victory over the No. 13/11-ranked Tar Heels in 2022 and a 38-28 triumph in 2018. Tech has not lost at North Carolina since 2016.

• Georgia Tech QB Haynes King leads the ACC and ranks No. 3 nationally in completion percentage (.740). King has thrown eight touchdowns this season versus just one interception through six games.

• Under first-year defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, Tech’s defense is the most-improved unit in the nation against the run this season, allowing just 87.5 rushing yards per game, 133.8 yards per game less than it surrendered last season (221.3).