Jackets Look to Extend Streak vs. Heels

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL vs. NORTH CAROLINA
Saturday, Oct. 12 · Noon ET · Chapel Hill, N.C. · Kenan Memorial Stadium
TV: The CW (In Atlanta: Peachtree TV) | Station Finder
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 380 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2024 GT Football Info Guide
So. RB Chad Alexander was rewarded with a scholarship this week for his strong efforts on and off the field.
• Georgia Tech football looks to move to 5-2 on the season when it visits longtime Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina on Saturday.
• Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is off to its best six-game start since 2017. With a win, the Yellow Jackets would have their best record through seven games since it was 5-2 in 2014, en route to an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, an Orange Bowl win over Mississippi State, an 11-3 overall record No. 8/7 final national ranking.
• The Jackets are squaring off with North Carolina (3-3, 0-2 ACC) for the 59th time overall and the 44th time in the last 45 seasons. Since 1980, the only year that Tech and UNC did not meet on the gridiron was the Covid-19-affected season of 2020.
• Tech leads the all-time series, 33-22-3, including wins in each of the last three matchups, when the unranked Yellow Jackets have knocked off the 21st-, 13th- and 17th-ranked Tar Heels, respectively.
• The Yellow Jackets have also come away with wins in their last two trips to UNC’s Kenan Stadium, with a 21-17 victory over the No. 13/11-ranked Tar Heels in 2022 and a 38-28 triumph in 2018. Tech has not lost at North Carolina since 2016.
• Georgia Tech QB Haynes King leads the ACC and ranks No. 3 nationally in completion percentage (.740). King has thrown eight touchdowns this season versus just one interception through six games.
• Under first-year defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, Tech’s defense is the most-improved unit in the nation against the run this season, allowing just 87.5 rushing yards per game, 133.8 yards per game less than it surrendered last season (221.3).
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
