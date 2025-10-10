Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 6 vs. Virginia Tech

Share

TICKETS: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (Buzz Day/Hall of Fame Weekend) Parking Helluva Block Party ft. Tucker Wetmore ACC Huddle (10 a.m.-Noon - Tech Tower Lawn) Buzz Day Traffic Alert

No. 13 Georgia Tech Football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 11 · 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 137 or 193 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

Traffic Alert

Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend, on the I-75/I-85 Connector, North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (3:30 p.m. kickoff). Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12 a.m.

  • Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

  • Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between I-20 and University Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.

  • One lane will be closed on North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue eastbound between Northside Drive in Midtown Atlanta to Moreland Avenue at the Fulton/DeKalb County line.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.

  • Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound starting at Fair Drive.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

Rideshare

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

PARKING

Single-game parking is still available on and near Georgia Tech’s campus.

Click HERE to purchase a single-game parking pass and click HERE for full information on parking, including a parking shuttle map and walking distances from parking areas to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

DID YOU KNOW?
In celebration of Buzz Day, Georgia Tech’s helmets will feature the Yellow Jackets’ popular Buzz logo for Saturday’s game versus Virginia Tech. For more on Saturday’s uniform, click HERE.

THE BUZZ

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday: Georgia Tech Soars to No. 13 in National Polls
Monday: Georgia Tech-Duke Kickoff Set for Noon
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: King Named to Unitas Award Top 25
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Game 6 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Seeing The Light

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Georgia Tech AD updates fans on the latest news from The Flats

From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert
Football Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 6 Uniforms

Georgia Tech honors its iconic mascot, Buzz, with its uniforms for Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 6 Uniforms
Football Inside The Chart: Seeing The Light

A full-strength E.J. Lightsey is finally flashing the talent he always knew he had

Inside The Chart: Seeing The Light
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets