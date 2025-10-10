The Last Word Before Game 6 vs. Virginia Tech

No. 13 Georgia Tech Football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 11 · 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 137 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
Traffic Alert
Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend, on the I-75/I-85 Connector, North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (3:30 p.m. kickoff). Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.
Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12 a.m.
- Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
- Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between I-20 and University Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.
- One lane will be closed on North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue eastbound between Northside Drive in Midtown Atlanta to Moreland Avenue at the Fulton/DeKalb County line.
Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.
- Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound starting at Fair Drive.
MARTA
Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.
Rideshare
Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
PARKING
Single-game parking is still available on and near Georgia Tech’s campus.
Click HERE to purchase a single-game parking pass and click HERE for full information on parking, including a parking shuttle map and walking distances from parking areas to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
DID YOU KNOW?
In celebration of Buzz Day, Georgia Tech’s helmets will feature the Yellow Jackets’ popular Buzz logo for Saturday’s game versus Virginia Tech. For more on Saturday’s uniform, click HERE.
THE BUZZ
𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗛𝗨𝗗𝗗𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡 👀
🗓️Saturday
📍Tech Tower Lawn
⌚️10 a.m.
🍳Free breakfast while supplies last
👕T-shirt giveaways
📺@accnetwork#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/YuAzE9wSAb
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) October 9, 2025
CALLING ALL YELLOW JACKETS! We need you EARLY and LOUD! The Huddle is coming BACK to the flats! pic.twitter.com/0UgRDbFgLQ
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 8, 2025
This weekend’s for the legends 🐝
Honoring our 1990 National Champs and Hall of Fame inductees Saturday vs VT
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxI9r
📰 https://t.co/KirOBTqmAG pic.twitter.com/WEGTdgsq6L
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 8, 2025
Celebrating 50 years of the @TheDoddTrophy 🏆
Can’t wait to honor GT legends and past winners this Saturday at home!#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/tP9eA8EP4W
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 9, 2025
#ProJacket sighting on The Flats 🦾
Good to have you back @jpmason27!#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/czhAKosbFr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 10, 2025
Ready to be back home 🐝
🎟️ https://t.co/Ar2u3CxI9r pic.twitter.com/Z868XQ7kmP
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 8, 2025
Getting the job done on the field and the classroom 👏@eyb_3 x @3cspaulding #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/6yeypz09Eu
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 10, 2025
"Georgia Tech is playing good football and we're winners..
That's the place to be and Georgia Tech taught me so much" ~ @WWERomanReigns #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HociN1ajAA
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 8, 2025
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: GTFootball
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Sunday: Georgia Tech Soars to No. 13 in National Polls
Monday: Georgia Tech-Duke Kickoff Set for Noon
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: King Named to Unitas Award Top 25
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Game 6 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Seeing The Light
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.
Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.
Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.