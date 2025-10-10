The Last Word Before Game 6 vs. Virginia Tech

No. 13 Georgia Tech Football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC) Saturday, Oct. 11 · 3:30 p.m. · Atlanta · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Traffic Alert

Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend, on the I-75/I-85 Connector, North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (3:30 p.m. kickoff). Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between I-20 and University Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.

One lane will be closed on North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue eastbound between Northside Drive in Midtown Atlanta to Moreland Avenue at the Fulton/DeKalb County line.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound starting at Fair Drive.

MARTA

Atlanta’s public transportation system, MARTA has train service its North Avenue station, which is less than a 10-minute walk (three blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. For more information, including routes and schedules, visit itsmarta.com.

Rideshare

Rideshare services pick up and drop off fans attending Georgia Tech football games at The Varsity (61 North Avenue), which is less than a five-minute walk (two blocks) to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.