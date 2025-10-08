King Named to Unitas Award Top 25

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview) was named to the top-25 list for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to college football’s top senior quarterback.

King has led 13th-ranked Georgia Tech to a 5-0 start, the program’s first since 2014 and only its fourth in the last 59 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025). The Yellow Jackets’ signal-caller ranks among the nation’s leaders in several statistical categories, including total offense (284.5 ypg), rushing yards (95.0 ypg) and rushing touchdowns (7) by a quarterback, completion percentage (.685), scoring (10.5 ppg) and points responsible for (15.0 pg).

In just four starts this season, he’s already been named a Manning Award Star of the Week and a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 twice each (both honors recognize the nation’s best QB performances of the week). He was named the Maxwell Award National Player of the Week for his performance in Georgia Tech’s season-opening win at Colorado and the Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week for his showing in the Yellow Jackets’ victory over then-No. 12/11-ranked Clemson.

In addition to his place in the national statistical rankings, King also continues to climb in Georgia Tech’s record book. With less than two-and-a-half seasons as a Yellow Jacket under his belt, King is already Tech’s all-time leader in games with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown (13) and games with 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards (6). He also ranks among the school’s all-time leaders in total offense (7,418 yards – fourth), passing yards (5,714 – fifth), 300-yard passing games (5 – third), touchdown passes (44 – fourth), completions (496 – fourth), completion percentage (.667 – first), rushing yards by a quarterback (sixth – 1,704), 100-yard rushing games by a QB (6 – t-fourth), rushing touchdowns by a QB (28 – fourth) and rushing touchdowns overall (t-seventh).

As the season progresses, the top-25 list will be further narrowed to semifinalists and finalists. The 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented in December at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johnny Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore.

