Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Juanyeh Thomas had a career day and Darren Waller continues his hot streak in his return to the NFL in this weeks’ addition of #ProJackets.

JUANYEH THOMAS had a monstrous day on Sunday, recording 10 total tackles, including five solo tackles. Thomas set career highs in three different categories- single game total tackles, single game solo tackles, and single game assisted tackles. With Malik Hooker hitting the Injured Reserve list last week, Thomas has seen an uptick in snaps and has made the most of it. The Cowboys topped the New York Jets in a 37-22 victory and head to Carolina to play the Panthers this Sunday.

DARREN WALLER has had quite the welcome back party, recording his third touchdown reception in two games. He tallied five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown this past weekend, the second most receiving yards on the squad. With Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury, Waller has seen a spike in targets and continues to thrive from it. The Dolphins fell to the Carolina Panthers 27-24 and hope to bounce back this weekend as they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers: Did not appear in 27-24 Dolphins loss.

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-4 XP in Chiefs’ 31-28 loss.

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 5: vs. New England: Appeared in 20 snaps in Bills’ 23-20 loss.

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons (Monday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: ESPN)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 5: vs. Cleveland Browns: 13 carries, 52 yds., 1 TD, 3 catches, 4 yds. in Vikings’ 21-17 win.

Week 6: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 5: at New York Jets: 10 total tackles (5 solo) in Cowboys’ 37-22 win.

Week 6: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers: five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in Dolphins’ 27-24 loss.

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills: 1 total tackle in Patriots’ 23-20 victory.

Week 6: at New Orleans Saints (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

