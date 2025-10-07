13th-Ranked Jackets to Host Virginia Tech

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Listen Online | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 81 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2025 GT Football Info Guide
Haynes King is the only player in the country to be averaging 175 passing yards and 95 rushing yards per game this season. (Keith Lucas/Georgia Tech athletics photo)
• Fresh off an open week, No.13-ranked Georgia Tech puts a pair of lengthy winning streaks on the line when it hosts Virginia Tech.
• Georgia Tech is 5-0 for only the fourth time in the last 59 seasons dating back to 1967 (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025) and its five-game winning streak is its longest since it won five in a row to close the 2014 regular season.
• With a win on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 start would be only their second in the last 59 seasons (2011 and 2025) and their six-game winning streak would be their longest at any point of a season since they won the first six games of the 2011 campaign.
• Tech has also won eight-straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. A win on Saturday versus Virginia Tech would give the Jackets their second-longest winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium of the ACC era (1979-present), behind only their 17-consecutive home wins from 1989-91.
• Georgia Tech is looking to carry over its post-bye success from a season ago, as the Yellow Jackets were a perfect 3-0 following open weeks in 2024 (Tech had three byes in ’24 due to opening the season in Week 0).
• Saturday’s game marks the first time that Georgia Tech has hosted Atlantic Coast Conference rival Virginia Tech since 2021.
• Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech dominated the ACC Coastal Division throughout the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22), with the Yellow Jackets and Hokies combining to finish atop the Coastal standings in 11 of the 17 campaigns (six for VT, five for GT).
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games of the 2025 regular season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.
Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.
Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
