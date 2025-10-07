13th-Ranked Jackets to Host Virginia Tech

Haynes King is the only player in the country to be averaging 175 passing yards and 95 rushing yards per game this season. (Keith Lucas/Georgia Tech athletics photo)

• Fresh off an open week, No.13-ranked Georgia Tech puts a pair of lengthy winning streaks on the line when it hosts Virginia Tech.

• Georgia Tech is 5-0 for only the fourth time in the last 59 seasons dating back to 1967 (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025) and its five-game winning streak is its longest since it won five in a row to close the 2014 regular season.

• With a win on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 start would be only their second in the last 59 seasons (2011 and 2025) and their six-game winning streak would be their longest at any point of a season since they won the first six games of the 2011 campaign.

• Tech has also won eight-straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. A win on Saturday versus Virginia Tech would give the Jackets their second-longest winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium of the ACC era (1979-present), behind only their 17-consecutive home wins from 1989-91.

• Georgia Tech is looking to carry over its post-bye success from a season ago, as the Yellow Jackets were a perfect 3-0 following open weeks in 2024 (Tech had three byes in ’24 due to opening the season in Week 0).

• Saturday’s game marks the first time that Georgia Tech has hosted Atlantic Coast Conference rival Virginia Tech since 2021.

• Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech dominated the ACC Coastal Division throughout the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22), with the Yellow Jackets and Hokies combining to finish atop the Coastal standings in 11 of the 17 campaigns (six for VT, five for GT).

