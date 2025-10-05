Georgia Tech Soars to No. 13 in National Polls

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football rose to No. 13 in both of this week’s major national polls (Associated Press and US LBM coaches poll), which were announced on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets’ No. 13 ranking is their highest since they were ranked No. 8/7 in the final polls of the 2014 season, and is their highest regular-season ranking since they came in at No. 12 nationally on Oct. 9, 2011.

Georgia Tech is 5-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in the last 59 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025).

The Jackets (5-0, 2-0 ACC) put their unbeaten record and top-15 ranking on the line on Saturday when they host ACC rival Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the Buzz Day/Hall of Fame Weekend game are still available HERE.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Buzz Day/Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

