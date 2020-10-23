Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 6 at Boston College

Georgia Tech Football at Boston College
Saturday, Oct. 24 · 4 p.m. ET · Chestnut Hill, Mass. · Alumni Stadium

Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Kelsey Riggs

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech continues to lead the ACC and ranks 15th nationally with 1.2 sacks allowed per game this season – that’s six sacks in five games. The Yellow Jackets are the only Power Five conference team in the nation that has played at least five games and allowed six sacks or less. The only other FBS teams with at least five games and six or fewer sacks allowed this season are Army (5), BYU (4) and UAB (3).

