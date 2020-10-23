The Last Word Before Game 6 at Boston College

Georgia Tech Football at Boston College
Saturday, Oct. 24 · 4 p.m. ET · Chestnut Hill, Mass. · Alumni Stadium
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Kelsey Riggs
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | XM 380 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech continues to lead the ACC and ranks 15th nationally with 1.2 sacks allowed per game this season – that’s six sacks in five games. The Yellow Jackets are the only Power Five conference team in the nation that has played at least five games and allowed six sacks or less. The only other FBS teams with at least five games and six or fewer sacks allowed this season are Army (5), BYU (4) and UAB (3).
UNIFORM UNVEIL
MIRACLE ON TECHWOOD DRIVE ANNIVERSARY
MIRACLE ON TECHWOOD DRIVE
GAME CAPTAINS
