Inside The Chart: Mass Appeal

By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) | Inside The Chart

For the first time in a while, Dave Patenaude heads to a place where everyone else has the accent for a change.

Spend any length of time talking with Patenaude, Georgia Tech’s second-year offensive coordinator, and his New England brogue inevitably leaks out, a survivor of countless changes of scenery during his 30-year coaching career. Patenaude grew up in southeastern Connecticut, about two hours from Chestnut Hill, Mass., where Georgia Tech faces Boston College on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College). His a’s aren’t nearly as sawed-off, but his o’s still have a touch of the Boston-ized “aw.”

“We were down by the shoreline, in the New London area, but my sister went to school in Boston, so we are big Boston people – Sox fans, Celtics in the heyday,” Patenaude explained.

“I am a true blue, New England, Boston fan. Except this weekend,” he added.

Tech’s trip to BC, its first since 2008, will not only reconnect Patenaude with his family roots, but the roots of his coaching career – a career that, frankly, was never part of the plan. Despite being a three-year starting quarterback at Central Connecticut State, Patenaude’s post-college ambitions lay elsewhere.

He still wanted to call games – just not the way he’s doing them now.

“I was a broadcasting major. I wanted to be on ESPN and do that whole thing,” he said.

Even while playing football for the then-Division II Blue Devils, Patenaude moonlighted at CCSU’s student radio station. In the offseason he did occasional color commentary for their broadcasts of basketball and baseball games. He even had an internship opportunity at ESPN in Bristol, Conn., an hour outside his hometown.

“I thought that was what my career path was going to be,” Patenaude said last year. “Then my Mom was ill and I moved back home. My high school football coach was coaching at the Coast Guard Academy and said, ‘Hey, do you want to coach the running backs and make $4,000?’ And I said sure. No problem. I have nothing else going on.

“And that was the end of my broadcasting career.”

While caring for his mom, Patenaude spent the fall of 1991 at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. He then moved to Massachusetts for a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Division III Springfield College. Though still a GA, Patenaude was assigned to coach running backs and wide receivers – among other duties.

“There was three full-time guys, 12 GA’s, and that was it. And we did everything. We chopped firewood, we went on the road recruiting, we watched the head coach’s dog. Whatever needed to be done. But it was a great experience because you got to coach your own position,” he said.

Hold up. Chopping firewood?

Patenaude, ever the raconteur, explained. Springfield’s defensive coordinator plied him and a couple other GA’s to help out on his property.

“When it started to get a little chilly, he had a couple cord of wood. He bribed us with beef stew, a couple of beers and some axes,” he said.

(A cord of wood, for the non-lumberjack, refers to a stack of wood roughly four feet high, eight feet wide and four foot deep.)