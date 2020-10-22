Open search form
Open mobile menu

#ProJackets Football Report: Week 7

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 6.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis hauled down two offensive players solo and defended one pass despite the Jaguars 34-16 loss to the Lions. Tight end Tyler Davis also played a career-high 16 snaps on offense for the game.

For the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 37-yarder. He also boomed six kickoffs for an average of 65.5 in the 26-17 win over the Bills.

Rounding out the ProJackets highlights is cornerback/gunner Chris Milton, who played 16 special teams snaps in the Titans’ 42-36 overtime win over the Texans.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 6 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Broncos 18, Patriots 12

DNP - Injury

Broncos (2-3)		GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Chiefs 26, Bills 17

GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 2
Longest FG: 37
PATs: 2
KO: 6
Avg: 65.5
TB: 5

Chiefs (5-1)		GP: 5
FGs Made: 10
FGs Attempted: 11
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 15
KO: 35
Avg: 63.5
TB: 22
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Lions 34, Jaguars 16

Non-active roster

Jaguars (1-5)		GP: 1
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Lions 34, Jaguars 16

GP: 1

Played in 16 snaps offensively, 10 snaps on special teams

Jaguars (1-5)		GP: 4
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Lions 34, Jaguars 16

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
Passes Defended: 1

Jaguars (1-5)		GP: 6
Total Tackles: 13
Solo: 8
Assisted: 5
Passes Defended: 1
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Broncos 18, Patriots 12

GP: 1

Patriots (2-3)		GP: 5
GS: 5
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Titans 42, Texans 36

Played 16 special teams snaps

Titans (5-0)		GP: 6
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Bye Week

Raiders (3-2)		GP: 5
Receptions: 34
Receiving Yards: 295
Avg.: 8.7
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 2

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
October 22, 2020 Inside The Chart: Mass Appeal

Georgia Tech’s trip to BC marks a return to New England for offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude

Inside The Chart: Mass Appeal
October 21, 2020 VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability

David Curry, Jack DeFoor and Ahmarean Brown visit with media as Tech prepares for BC

VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets