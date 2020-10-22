ProJackets Football Report: Week 7

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 6.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis hauled down two offensive players solo and defended one pass despite the Jaguars 34-16 loss to the Lions. Tight end Tyler Davis also played a career-high 16 snaps on offense for the game.

For the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 37-yarder. He also boomed six kickoffs for an average of 65.5 in the 26-17 win over the Bills.

Rounding out the ProJackets highlights is cornerback/gunner Chris Milton, who played 16 special teams snaps in the Titans’ 42-36 overtime win over the Texans.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.