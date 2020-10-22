ProJackets Football Report: Week 7

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 6.
Defensive end Adam Gotsis hauled down two offensive players solo and defended one pass despite the Jaguars 34-16 loss to the Lions. Tight end Tyler Davis also played a career-high 16 snaps on offense for the game.
For the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 37-yarder. He also boomed six kickoffs for an average of 65.5 in the 26-17 win over the Bills.
Rounding out the ProJackets highlights is cornerback/gunner Chris Milton, who played 16 special teams snaps in the Titans’ 42-36 overtime win over the Texans.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 6 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Broncos 18, Patriots 12
DNP - Injury
Broncos (2-3)
|GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 26, Bills 17
GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 2
Longest FG: 37
PATs: 2
KO: 6
Avg: 65.5
TB: 5
Chiefs (5-1)
|GP: 5
FGs Made: 10
FGs Attempted: 11
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 15
KO: 35
Avg: 63.5
TB: 22
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Lions 34, Jaguars 16
Non-active roster
Jaguars (1-5)
|GP: 1
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Lions 34, Jaguars 16
GP: 1
Played in 16 snaps offensively, 10 snaps on special teams
Jaguars (1-5)
|GP: 4
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Lions 34, Jaguars 16
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
Passes Defended: 1
Jaguars (1-5)
|GP: 6
Total Tackles: 13
Solo: 8
Assisted: 5
Passes Defended: 1
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Broncos 18, Patriots 12
GP: 1
Patriots (2-3)
|GP: 5
GS: 5
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 42, Texans 36
Played 16 special teams snaps
Titans (5-0)
|GP: 6
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Bye Week
Raiders (3-2)
|GP: 5
Receptions: 34
Receiving Yards: 295
Avg.: 8.7
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 2
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.