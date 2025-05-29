Kickoff Times Set for Three Georgia Tech Home Games

THE FLATS – Kickoff times and television arrangements have been set for three Georgia Tech football home games this fall – Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 13 vs. Clemson and Nov. 28 vs. Georgia – the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Thursday.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb – 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network Extra

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Saturday, Sept. 13

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson – Noon

TV: ABC or ESPN

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Friday, Nov. 28

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia – 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

With television arrangements for only four games set, Georgia Tech already has three games slated for either ABC or ESPN. In addition to Thursday’s announcement that the Yellow Jackets’ home contests versus Clemson and Georgia will appear on ABC and/or ESPN, it was previously announced that Tech’s season opener at Colorado on Friday, Aug. 29 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Georgia Tech was the ACC’s most-watched team in 2024, with an average of 3.10 million viewers in games on Nielsen-rated networks, including an average of 8.5 million viewers for the Black Friday matchup versus archrival Georgia on ABC. The audience for last season’s edition Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate reached a peak of 11.5 million viewers during the game’s eight overtimes.

Additionally, Tech’s 24-21 win over FSU in the 2024 season opener was ESPN’s most-watched college football game of the 2024 regular season with 4.99 million viewers. The Yellow Jackets also played in ESPN’s second-most-watched game of the ’24 regular season, a 28-23 triumph over No. 4 Miami (Fla.) that drew 3.46 million viewers.

Kickoff times and television arrangements for the remainder of the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 schedule will be announced no sooner than 12 days before each gameday.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

