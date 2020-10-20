Open search form
Tech Readies for Trip to Boston College

Georgia Tech Football at Boston College
Saturday, Oct. 24 · 4 p.m. ET · Chestnut Hill, Mass. · Alumni Stadium

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | Sirius 111 / XM  194 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

Seven different Yellow Jackets have at least 2.5 tackles for loss through five games this season (DB Charlie Thomas – 4.0, LB David Curry – 3.0, DL Jordan Domineck – 3.0, DL Antonneous Clayton (above) – 2.5, LB Quez Jackson – 2.5, DL Curtis Ryans – 2.5 and DL Sylvain Yondjouen – 2.5). Prior to this season, the last time that as many as seven different Jackets had at least 2.5 TFL through five games was 2008.

 

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech football hits the road for the first time in nearly a month when it travels to Boston College for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday.

• The Yellow Jackets and Eagles come into the pivotal ACC showdown with identical 2-2 records in conference play.

• Georgia Tech is 7-2 all-time against Boston College, including a perfect 3-0 record at BC.

• The teams are meeting for the first time since Georgia Tech eeked out a 17-14 triumph over Boston College in the 2016 season opener at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

• The teams are squaring off stateside for the first time since a 37-17 Georgia Tech home win in 2012 and the Yellow Jackets are traveling to BC for the first time since a 19-16 win at Alumni Stadium in 2008.

• The Jackets and Eagles are meeting for the fifth time since BC joined the ACC in 2005. GT is 3-1 against the Eagles in ACC play, including wins in each of the last three matchups.

• The Yellow Jackets are playing on the road for the first time since they traveled to Syracuse on Sept. 26. For the second-straight road game, the Jackets will play in front of no fans on Saturday at BC’s Alumni Stadium.

• Georgia Tech continues to rank among the nation’s elite in forcing turnovers this season, as its 11 takeaways are tied for fourth nationally.

