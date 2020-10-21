National Accolades for Tech Football’s Gibbs, Harvin

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton, Ga./Dalton) and punter Pressley Harvin III (Alcolu, S.C./Sumter) have both received national accolades this week. Gibbs was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) freshman all-America watch list and, for the fourth time in five games, Harvin was included on the Ray Guy Award “Ray’s 4” list, which recognizes college football’s top four punters each week.

Gibbs, a true freshman with just four collegiate games under his belt, ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage (151.25 ypg) and is tied for 24 th in the nation with five touchdowns. He leads Georgia Tech in all-purpose yards (605), rushing yards (299) and kickoff return average (27.4 ypr). He is the only player in the nation that has had 60 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single game on two different occasions (Sept. 19 vs. UCF and Oct. 9 vs. Louisville).

Harvin was named one of Ray’s 4 after averaging 48.3 yards per punt, with five that 50 or more yards and three that were downed inside the 20 yard line, last Saturday against No. 1 Clemson. In addition to being included on the Ray’s 4 list after four of Georgia Tech’s five games this season, Harvin was named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week following his performance against UCF on Sept. 19. He ranks No. 2 nationally in punting this season with a 48.2-yard average.

Gibbs, Harvin and the Yellow Jackets travel to Boston College this Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest. The game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.

