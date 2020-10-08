The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. Louisville

HONORING MORGAN BURNETT

Thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/jUXzZjz4Yw

CAPE DAY

Join us as we celebrate #CapeDayATL at our @GeorgiaTechFB game vs. Louisville Friday night!

Wear a cape at the game and again on Cape Day – Oct. 16!

Capes will be available at @GATechBookstore setups at the stadium – or sponsor a @childrensatl patient!https://t.co/y7BZKA1VLQ pic.twitter.com/WKypvT6ega

— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) October 7, 2020