The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech Football vs. Louisville
Friday, Oct. 8 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Andre Ware
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 137 / XM  193  | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech has topped 400 yards of offense in each of its first three games of the season — 438 at FSU, 471 vs. No. 14/13 UCF,  and 453 at Syracuse). Tech has not had four-straight games with 400 yards of total offense since it topped the 400-yard plateau in five-straight games from Oct. 11-Nov. 8, 2014. The Yellow Jackets haven’t opened the season with four-straight 400-yard games since it had five in a row to open the 2011 campaign and haven’t opened the season with four-consecutive 400-yard games against NCAA FBS competition since it racked up 400 yards in every game of the 1999 campaign.

