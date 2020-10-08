The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech Football vs. Louisville
Friday, Oct. 8 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Andre Ware
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 137 / XM 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech has topped 400 yards of offense in each of its first three games of the season — 438 at FSU, 471 vs. No. 14/13 UCF, and 453 at Syracuse). Tech has not had four-straight games with 400 yards of total offense since it topped the 400-yard plateau in five-straight games from Oct. 11-Nov. 8, 2014. The Yellow Jackets haven’t opened the season with four-straight 400-yard games since it had five in a row to open the 2011 campaign and haven’t opened the season with four-consecutive 400-yard games against NCAA FBS competition since it racked up 400 yards in every game of the 1999 campaign.
UNIFORM UNVEIL
𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦
💡 @iamjerryhoward
💡 @CoachCollins
💡 @adidasFballUS
💡 @GATech_FBEQ #4the404 pic.twitter.com/9iMeG8ZL1H
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 8, 2020
HONORING MORGAN BURNETT
Thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/jUXzZjz4Yw
— Morgan Burnett (@MoBetta_42) October 7, 2020
#4the404
"𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲."
🎥 https://t.co/9ZWWh0Yuj0 pic.twitter.com/FD5ygS6gw4
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 7, 2020
GAME CAPTAINS
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 4️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
👑 Tre Swilling
👑 @djimoskie_69
👑 @pharvin27
👑 @zach_quinney
#4the404 pic.twitter.com/kgsY2Wq4w6
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 7, 2020
