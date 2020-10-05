Game Time Set for GT-Clemson on Oct. 17

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 17 home contest versus No. 1-ranked Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium will kickoff at noon, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. The game will be televised nationally on either ABC or the ACC Network. Network designations will be determined after this coming weekend’s games.

Georgia Tech and Clemson are squaring off for the 85th time overall and the 38th-straight year since Tech began playing football in the ACC in 1983. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 50-32-2.

Tickets for the GT-Clemson showdown on Oct. 17 are sold out. Only one major cable/digital provider in the ACC footprint does not carry the ACC Network, so be sure to act now if you want to be assured of being able to watch the Jackets take on the Tigers if the telecast winds up being shown on ACCN. If your provider does not carry the ACC Network, please call your provider to demand ACCN and visit getaccn.com for a full list of providers in your area that do carry the network.

