#ProJackets Football Report: Week 5

THE FLATS — #ProJackets continued to fill the stat sheet during Week 4 of the NFL season, led by Harrison Butker and Darren Waller.

Despite the Raiders falling 30-23 to the red-hot Bills, Waller continued to be a force, hauling in nine receptions for 88 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch. His best catch came in the first quarter when he took one for 22 yards.

Butker and the Chiefs improved to 4-0 for another year, as the Jackets’ former kicker went 2-for-2 on field goals in the 26-10 win over New England. Butker also boomed six kickoffs for six touchbacks and an average of 65.0 yards.

During Georgia Tech’s Friday night game against Louisville at 7 p.m., the Jackets will honor former standout Morgan Burnett, for his selection into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame. One of the most decorated defensive backs in Tech history, Burnett was a first-team All-American and two-time All-ACC selection in his time donning the White and Gold before hearing his name in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In 10 NFL seasons (eight with the Packets, one with the Steelers and one with the Browns), he recorded 770 tackles, 10 interceptions and fumble recoveries and 9.5 sacks. He won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Packers.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 4 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Broncos 37, Jets 28

DNP - Injury

Broncos (1-3)		GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Patriots 10, Chiefs 26

GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 2
Longest FG: 39
PATs: 2
KO: 6
Avg: 65.0
TB: 6

Chiefs (4-0)		GP: 4
FGs Made: 7
FGs Attempted: 8
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 10
KO: 23
Avg: 63.6
TB: 14
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Jaguars 25, Bengals 33

Non-active roster

Jaguars (1-3)		GP: 1
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Jaguars 25, Bengals 33

GP: 1

Played in 7 snaps offensively, 10 snaps on special teams

Jaguars (1-3)		GP: 2
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Jaguars 25, Bengals 33

Made 17 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps

Jaguars (1-3)		GP: 4
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 5
Assisted: 4
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Patriots 10, Chiefs 26

GP: 1
GS: 1

Patriots (2-2)		GP: 4
GS: 4
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Game postponed

Titans (3-0)		GP: 3
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Raiders 23, Bills 30

GP: 1
Receptions: 9
Receiving Yards: 88
Avg.: 9.8
Longest Reception: 22

Raiders (2-2)		GP: 4
Receptions: 29
Receiving Yards: 247
Avg.: 8.5
Longest Reception: 22
Receiving TDs: 1

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.  

