ProJackets Football Report: Week 5

THE FLATS — #ProJackets continued to fill the stat sheet during Week 4 of the NFL season, led by Harrison Butker and Darren Waller.
Despite the Raiders falling 30-23 to the red-hot Bills, Waller continued to be a force, hauling in nine receptions for 88 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch. His best catch came in the first quarter when he took one for 22 yards.
Butker and the Chiefs improved to 4-0 for another year, as the Jackets’ former kicker went 2-for-2 on field goals in the 26-10 win over New England. Butker also boomed six kickoffs for six touchbacks and an average of 65.0 yards.
During Georgia Tech’s Friday night game against Louisville at 7 p.m., the Jackets will honor former standout Morgan Burnett, for his selection into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame. One of the most decorated defensive backs in Tech history, Burnett was a first-team All-American and two-time All-ACC selection in his time donning the White and Gold before hearing his name in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In 10 NFL seasons (eight with the Packets, one with the Steelers and one with the Browns), he recorded 770 tackles, 10 interceptions and fumble recoveries and 9.5 sacks. He won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Packers.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 4 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Broncos 37, Jets 28
DNP - Injury
Broncos (1-3)
|GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Patriots 10, Chiefs 26
GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 2
Longest FG: 39
PATs: 2
KO: 6
Avg: 65.0
TB: 6
Chiefs (4-0)
|GP: 4
FGs Made: 7
FGs Attempted: 8
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 10
KO: 23
Avg: 63.6
TB: 14
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Jaguars 25, Bengals 33
Non-active roster
Jaguars (1-3)
|GP: 1
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Jaguars 25, Bengals 33
GP: 1
Played in 7 snaps offensively, 10 snaps on special teams
Jaguars (1-3)
|GP: 2
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Jaguars 25, Bengals 33
Made 17 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps
Jaguars (1-3)
|GP: 4
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 5
Assisted: 4
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 10, Chiefs 26
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (2-2)
|GP: 4
GS: 4
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Game postponed
Titans (3-0)
|GP: 3
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 23, Bills 30
GP: 1
Receptions: 9
Receiving Yards: 88
Avg.: 9.8
Longest Reception: 22
Raiders (2-2)
|GP: 4
Receptions: 29
Receiving Yards: 247
Avg.: 8.5
Longest Reception: 22
Receiving TDs: 1
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
