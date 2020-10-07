ProJackets Football Report: Week 5

THE FLATS — #ProJackets continued to fill the stat sheet during Week 4 of the NFL season, led by Harrison Butker and Darren Waller.

Despite the Raiders falling 30-23 to the red-hot Bills, Waller continued to be a force, hauling in nine receptions for 88 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch. His best catch came in the first quarter when he took one for 22 yards.

Butker and the Chiefs improved to 4-0 for another year, as the Jackets’ former kicker went 2-for-2 on field goals in the 26-10 win over New England. Butker also boomed six kickoffs for six touchbacks and an average of 65.0 yards.

During Georgia Tech’s Friday night game against Louisville at 7 p.m., the Jackets will honor former standout Morgan Burnett, for his selection into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame. One of the most decorated defensive backs in Tech history, Burnett was a first-team All-American and two-time All-ACC selection in his time donning the White and Gold before hearing his name in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In 10 NFL seasons (eight with the Packets, one with the Steelers and one with the Browns), he recorded 770 tackles, 10 interceptions and fumble recoveries and 9.5 sacks. He won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Packers.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.