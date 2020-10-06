Tech Returns for Primetime Bout with Louisville

Senior punter Pressley Harvin III leads the ACC and ranks No. 3 nationally with a 48.2-yard punting average – a number that, if holds, would shatter Georgia Tech’s single-season record.

Top Storylines

• After its first of two scheduled bye weeks this season, Georgia Tech football returns to action on Friday with a nationally televised primetime showdown versus Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The 7 p.m. contest will air nationally on ESPN.

• Georgia Tech is hosting Louisville for the first time and playing the Cardinals for only the second time ever on the gridiron. After Louisville joined the ACC in 2014, Tech and UL squared off for the first time on Oct. 5, 2018 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. (also in a nationally televised Friday night affair on ESPN). The Yellow Jackets routed the Cardinals, 66-31.

• The Jackets enter Friday’s contest ranked among the nation’s top 25 in 10 different statistical categories — net punting (fourth – 46.14 avg.), fumble recoveries (seventh – 3), fewest sacks allowed (eighth – .67/gm), takeaways (15th – 6), rushing offense (15th – 221.0 ypg), red-zone defense (18th – .750), total offense (22nd – 454.0 ypg), defensive interceptions (23rd – 3) and offensive first downs (25th – 70).

• Offensively, Georgia Tech has amassed more than 400 yards per game in each of its first three contests this season — 438 at Florida State (Sept. 12), 471 vs. No. 14 UCF (Sept. 19) and 453 at Syracuse (Sept. 26). In marks the first time that Tech has had three-straight 400-yard games at any point of a season since 2016, the first time that the Yellow Jackets have opened a season with three-straight 400-yard games since 2013 and the first time the Jackets have opened a season with 400-yard games against three-straight NCAA Division I-A/FBS opponents since 1999.

• Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield were the defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, on head coach Mario Cristobal’s Florida International team that won the 2010 Sun Belt Conference championship and earned the first bowl berth in FIU history with a trip to the Little Caesars Bowl in Detroit, where the Panthers defeated Toledo, 34-32.

